NPX Introduction: Fast Work With NPM Package Binaries

With Node.js, building CLI utilities and development tools have gotten so much easier.

Though, it also means that you need to install the CLI package on your computer globally, to use/execute that package as a regular bash command.

Like for example, a little while ago, I create a utility called `list-repos` which allowed me to check the status of the Git repositories in a directory. You can read more about it here

`list-repos` does some cool stuff if you are working on so many open source projects with Git

I can ramble more about the utility I created, but that’s not important for this post here.

Important thing is that, to use this utility; you need to install it globally on your computer as the following command:

npm i -g list-repos

And then to use it, you need to execute the following command:

list-repos .. # from any project list-repos # parent where all projects reside

Now with new versions of the npm, it installs another utility called `npx`

What is NPX?

This utility will allow you to execute any executable package without installing it globally.

This means that now you don’t need to fire

npm i -g list-repos

How to use NPX?

So, how to use npx ?

npx : You need to provide the following things to

package name, let’s say my-package

parameters that need to be passed to my-package

list-repos , all you need to do is to fire following command: This means that, for, all you need to do is to fire following command:

npx list-repos ..

Passing params bash style

You can pass the params to the binaries in a similar way you would pass the arguments to any bash utility.

A bit of the History

npx started in May 2017; it was a npm package installable as other npm binaries from Originally,started in May 2017; it was a npm package installable as other npm binaries from npx - npm

And now it is part of npm and installed by default.

npx is not found, you can So if your system says thatis not found, you can

either update the npm by npm i -g npm

or just install npm on current npm as npm i -g npx

Using with NVM

If you are using nodejs with nvm, then it can be a bit tricky.

If you are using the npm version which internally supports npx

1. moving to a version which doesn’t, then

you can install npx manually

manually or update npm on that node version

2. moving to a version which does have npx

then you can use it as usual

If you are using npm version which internally doesn’t support npm

1. moving to a version which supports

then you can enjoy using *npx*

2. moving to a version which also doesn’t support npx

then you can install node with flag -—reinstall-packages-from=<from-node-version> ;

With new command as:

nvm install v6.9.2 --reinstall-packages-from=v4.4.5

Few Hacks with NPX

Use aliases on your preferred terminal to assign some aliases to your favorite commands

alias lrs= "npx list-repos"

If you have already installed any npm package globally on your computer, npx will pick it up from your global installation.

And if any package is added as a dependency in your node project and you are using npx in your npm scripts, npx will use the package form local dependency space i.e. node_modules

yarn , create-react-app or any similar binary always from the latest version. This give a chance to use packages likeor any similar binary always from the latest version.

(Almost) No need to reinstall the latest version and then retry to use the binaries.

Conclusion

npx is a cool utility to make use of in the daily development workflow. Though it still does not replace the globally installable package because is package is not installed, npx will always take the package from the internet.

And which might not be a very happy case of

Slow Internet Connection

Inconsistent Internet Connection

No Internet Connection for longer time

And also it takes some time to download the package and its dependencies to execute locally.

