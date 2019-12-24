NPX Introduction: Fast Work With NPM Package Binaries
With Node.js, building CLI utilities and development tools have gotten so much easier.
Though, it also means that you need to install the CLI package on your computer globally, to use/execute that package as a regular bash command.
Like for example, a little while ago, I create a utility called `list-repos` which allowed me to check the status of the Git repositories in a directory. You can read more about it here
:
`list-repos` does some cool stuff if you are working on so many open source projects with Git
I can ramble more about the utility I created, but that’s not important for this post here.
Important thing is that, to use this utility; you need to install it globally on your computer as the following command:
And then to use it, you need to execute the following command:
list-repos .. # from any project
list-repos # parent where all projects reside
Now with new versions of the npm, it installs another utility called `npx`
What is NPX?
This utility will allow you to execute any executable package without installing it globally.
This means that now you don’t need to fire
How to use NPX?
So, how to use
?
npx
You need to provide the following things to
npx
:
- package name, let’s say
my-package
- parameters that need to be passed to
my-package
This means that, for
list-repos
, all you need to do is to fire following command:
Passing params bash style
You can pass the params to the binaries in a similar way you would pass the arguments to any bash utility.
A bit of the History
Originally, npx
started in May 2017; it was a npm package installable as other npm binaries from npx - npm
And now it is part of npm and installed by default.
So if your system says that
npx
is not found, you can
- either update the npm by
npm i -g npm
- or just install
on current npm as
npm
npm i -g npx
Using with NVM
If you are using nodejs with nvm, then it can be a bit tricky.
If you are using the npm version which internally supports npx
1. moving to a version which doesn’t, then
- you can install npx manually
- or update npm on that node version
2. moving to a version which does have npx
- then you can use it as usual
If you are using npm version which internally doesn’t support npm
1. moving to a version which supports
- then you can enjoy using *npx*
2. moving to a version which also doesn’t support npx
With new command as:
nvm install v6.9.2 --reinstall-packages-from=v4.4.5
Few Hacks with NPX
Use aliases on your preferred terminal to assign some aliases to your favorite commands
alias lrs="npx list-repos"
If you have already installed any npm package globally on your computer, npx will pick it up from your global installation.
And if any package is added as a dependency in your node project and you are using npx in your npm scripts, npx will use the package form local dependency space i.e. node_modules
This give a chance to use packages like
yarn
,
create-react-app
or any similar binary always from the latest version.
(Almost) No need to reinstall the latest version and then retry to use the binaries.
Conclusion
npx is a cool utility to make use of in the daily development workflow. Though it still does not replace the globally installable package because is package is not installed, npx will always take the package from the internet.
And which might not be a very happy case of
- Slow Internet Connection
- Inconsistent Internet Connection
- No Internet Connection for longer time
And also it takes some time to download the package and its dependencies to execute locally.
