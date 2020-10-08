Now Available: The Engineering Leader’s Guide to Cycle Time [eBook]

One critical engineering metric can help you innovate faster, outrun your competition, and retain top talent: Cycle Time. It’s your team’s speedometer, and it’s the key to everything from developer satisfaction to predictable sprints. And Cycle Time has implications beyond engineering — it’s also an important indicator of business success.





That’s why we’re excited to announce the release of our new book, The Engineering Leader’s Guide to Cycle Time. For those looking to boost their team’s efficiency and productivity, we offer a data-driven approach, backed by research, case studies, and our own experience as an industry-leading Engineering Intelligence platform.



The book dives into the components of this critical metric, breaking down the development pipeline into distinct stages to highlight common bottlenecks and opportunities for acceleration. The foreword, by Edith Harbaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of LaunchDarkly, places Cycle Time in context, explaining how it’s integral to the latest shift in software development methodology — the shift towards CI/CD.



Download it now (it’s free!) for a breakdown of the most important engineering metrics, strategic advice on increasing engineering speed, and real-world advice from senior engineering leaders.



