Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Novel Solutions for Inclusive Digital Currencies by@dragonchain

Novel Solutions for Inclusive Digital Currencies

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Nations across the globe are piloting CBDCs and companies, including Hyperledger, IBM, Stellar, and Ripple all want to lead the way in implementation. Meanwhile, advocates for centralized digital currencies are not welcomed by proponents of decentralization who are debating the necessity of it all. Digital currencies will happen. The question is, “Will we be able to find a common solution?” An interoperable, scalable, quantum encrypted system that protects sensitive information and leverages public blockchains to prove data integrity and accountability is the answer. Some say it’s not possible when in fact it is possible and it’s actually operational today.
image
Dragonchain Hacker Noon profile picture

@dragonchain
Dragonchain

America's Blockchain

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Blockchain can Impact Human Behaviour in a Positive way #Noonies2021 by @dragonchain
#noonies2021
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#blockchain#cbdcs#digital-currency#decentralization#interoperability#governance#sustainability#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading