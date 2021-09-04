Novel Solutions for Inclusive Digital Currencies

304 reads

Nations across the globe are piloting CBDCs and companies, including Hyperledger, IBM, Stellar, and Ripple all want to lead the way in implementation. Meanwhile, advocates for centralized digital currencies are not welcomed by proponents of decentralization who are debating the necessity of it all. Digital currencies will happen. The question is, “Will we be able to find a common solution?” An interoperable, scalable, quantum encrypted system that protects sensitive information and leverages public blockchains to prove data integrity and accountability is the answer. Some say it’s not possible when in fact it is possible and it’s actually operational today.