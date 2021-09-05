Notifications That Don’t Suck: React Inbox and React Toast Components

With Toast and Inbox, you can send your user a notification within your web application. Inbox allows you to create an embeddable notification repository so that your user can access all past in-app notifications. Toast messages are a customizable inbox, which is essentially a notification history. This takes the pressure off users to respond immediately, lessening the anxiety around the experience in general. The ease of implementation makes your job as a developer simple and enables you to build real-time web applications that provide a better user experience for your customers.