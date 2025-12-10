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Not a Lucid Web3 Dream Anymore: x402, ERC-8004, A2A, and The Next Wave of AI Commerce

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byMickey Maler@mickeymaler

If You Have a Will to Win, You Will Win.

December 10th, 2025
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Mickey Maler@mickeymaler

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machine-learning#ai#how-to-monetize-api#autonomous-ai-agents-payment#x402-protocol-deep-dive#what-is-erc-8004-explained#explain-agentic-economy#hackernoon-top-story#daydreams-systems-lucid-stack

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