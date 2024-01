Too Long; Didn't Read

North Dakota's Attorney General alleges that Meta engaged in unlawful acts in connection with the sale or advertisement of merchandise, violating N.D. Cent. Code §51-15-02. The lawsuit contends that Meta's acts are unconscionable and likely to cause substantial, unavoidable harm, with each alleged act constituting a separate violation. Legal consequences may follow as North Dakota takes action against Meta's alleged unlawful practices.