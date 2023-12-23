North Carolina Sues Meta Over Violations of Trade Practices Act

Too Long; Didn't Read

North Carolina alleges that Meta committed unfair and deceptive trade practices, targeting young users and exploiting psychological vulnerabilities in violation of N.C.G.S. § 75-1.1. The state claims Meta violated public policy by failing to comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act and made false representations regarding the safety of its Social Media Platforms. Meta's alleged actions are deemed to have affected commerce in North Carolina, sparking a legal battle with potential repercussions.