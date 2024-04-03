Normalizing Women In Tech: Interview With Ksenia Mayorova, Leading Product Manager At InDrive





HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!

Tell us about yourself!

Thank you for having me! As a leading Product Manager at InDrive, a global ride-hailing service, I’m passionate about making transportation more accessible and efficient. With experience in the tech industry, surpassing more than five years, I’ve spearheaded product launches across 17 countries, impacting the lives of millions of users. Recently, I was honored to serve as a jury member for a 2023 Globee Women in Business Awards and the AI for Humanity Hackathon organized by Burning Heroes.



As of 2024, I lead a talented team developing international ride-hailing services at InDrive, collaborating with colleagues from over 15 countries to ensure a seamless experience for riders and drivers worldwide. In particular, I specialize in optimizing driver-sender matches, creating solutions for users to make better deals within our platform, and using the latest cutting-edge technology, such as machine learning and economic principles. Such an approach enhances customer experience and platform efficiency – a win-win for everyone.

Why did you choose this field in the first place?

I’ve always been fascinated by technology’s potential to solve real-world problems and, most importantly, improve people’s lives. Plus, the fast-paced nature of tech keeps things exciting for me, with new challenges and opportunities to learn emerging technologies. In other words, the field offers a constant learning curve.





Besides that, I'm particularly drawn to the collaborative culture where knowledge is shared openly within the tech community. This allows me to create solutions practically for every industry — medicine, AI, real estate — that can impact millions of people worldwide, which truly motivates me.

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

While large language models (LLM) are the most anticipated development, several other technological advancements capture my interest. Here are a few areas I find particularly promising:





Healthcare advancements: New technologies, such as advanced biosensors and generic testing, offer tremendous possibilities for detecting severe diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders at earlier stages. Additionally, the growing role of big data and its practical interpretation from medical scans (MRI and CT) can lead to better diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved preventative care. In fact, several innovative startups are working in this direction, and I'm eager to see their progress.





AI-powered enterprise automation: Fully automating back-office processes through AI would benefit tech companies, manufacturers, and other industries. While it may seem ordinary, solving this narrow problem could have a massive impact on industry and enterprises’ efficiency and productivity.





Development through no-code tools: Platforms allowing users to create websites without coding are changing how people access technology creation. Recently, an AI tool wrote code and communicated as a software engineer! Just imagine building mobile apps, data dashboards, or even simple workflow tools—all without writing a single line of code. These no-code tools and numerous pilot engineering tools are slowly transforming the landscape, empowering people, and reducing production costs in the digital world.





Future of transportation: Beyond my interest in the field, the increasing complexity of transportation technologies gives me goosebumps—from self-driving cars and trucks to AI optimization and next-generation predictive analytics.

What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

One primary concern about generative AI is the potential misuse of personal data to train these models. Although data privacy regulations are strengthening globally, there’s a lingering suspicion that corporations can still misuse personal data to gain an unfair advantage in the market. This raises a crucial question: Are these regulations compelling, and can the non-tech person understand them?

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

I enjoy various activities that challenge me mentally and physically in my spare time. Take, for instance, tennis. It is a great way to hone my focus and develop a winning mindset. Its practice also taught me the importance of teamwork and effective conflict resolution.





At the same time, psychology is another area I’m passionate about. Currently, I’m delving into Jungian Analysis, which helps me communicate with platform users unbiasedly and glean deeper insights from our conversations. This knowledge and my understanding of cultural differences foster greater empathy — a crucial skill when working on a product used in over twenty countries. I find it helpful to take conversation pauses, ask thoughtful questions, and practice active listening to bridge cultural gaps.

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

Undoubtedly, the glass ceiling in tech remains a persistent issue, and statistics paint a clear picture – men significantly outnumber women. For instance, women accounted for 25.3% of Google’s new tech hiring in 2023, compared to 20.8% in 2018. At the same time, Microsoft’s workforce rose to 33.1% in 2023, up from 29.2% in 2018. Other companies, such as Facebook and Apple, showed similar trends. The numbers reveal a stark reality: only one in three women work in the tech sector , compared to management, consulting, legal, or finance.





Several factors contribute to this disparity. For example, societal expectations can differ for men and women, with women often taking on greater childcare and household responsibilities. Additionally, tech can feel like a male-dominated environment, lacking role models for female leadership and fostering unconscious bias against women leading times in a traditionally masculine style.

To navigate these challenges, I choose teams with inclusive cultures and actively support other women in tech. Practically speaking, I am an active participant in communities like Women in Tech that offer invaluable support networks where we can share experiences, empower each other, and curb any misogyny. Though a topic of debate, positive discrimination holds potential in the current landscape. When equally qualified candidates exist, a diverse slate can highlight potential unconscious bias within homogenous environments.





The most significant challenge is ascending the corporate ladder within a male-dominated hierarchy. While some advise leveraging charisma to stand out, a more sustainable approach lies in achieving goals through shared objectives and mutual respect. Focusing solely on gender differences can reinforce bias. In contrast, a business-oriented approach fosters collaboration and paves the way for advancement.

Any questionable misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

While I may not have personally faced misogyny, it's essential to acknowledge that these situations still exist. We've all likely witnessed or heard about them. That's why standing with those who challenge inequality and fight for a more inclusive space is crucial.

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

One of my most significant achievements was leading the launch of intercity delivery product, which is now the leader of the mobility market in its country. It resulted in 47.4 million monthly active users by 2023.





I managed five teams with numerous stakeholders and oversaw all aspects of the project, from product research to market assessment to financial planning. The product went live in over 100 cities nationwide within several months.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

As mentioned earlier, the significant gender gap in tech stems from societal expectations and the industry's current culture. To bridge this gap, we need a two-pronged approach.





First, we need to cultivate a more inclusive culture within tech. Initiatives like mentorship programs and fostering diverse hiring practices can help. Second, we need to address societal expectations. Normalizing women in tech and providing them with the support they need to balance work and life can create a more equitable future for the industry.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

Tech is full of inspiring figures, and a few people who stand out for me are Julie Zhuo, Lenny Rachitski, and Paul Graham.





Julie's journey from intern to VP of design at Facebook, especially as a minority woman, is a powerful testament to her talent and perseverance. Her recent article on navigating company politics completely changed my perspective on workplace conflicts and empowered me to be more constructive. Sharing valuable insights while in leadership demonstrates her commitment to giving back and helping countless professionals.





Lenny Rachitski's insightful product management blog and interviews with industry leaders offer a goldmine of knowledge for anyone in the field. His ability to spark discussions relevant to global communities makes his work exceptionally valuable. I deeply appreciate his contributions - these insights from experienced professionals are invaluable in the market.





Finally, Paul Graham's writing on great work is a constant source of motivation. I often revisit it for inspiration.

Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

Make sure your passion for this field is the driving force behind your decision. It can be challenging without support, so I recommend building a strong community around you. Look for mentors, participate in online forums, or attend industry events to connect with others.





Get real-world experience through volunteering or internships related to your field. The stronger your network and the more you learn, the more opportunities will come. However, it's essential to find something you enjoy. Remember, your career path is yours to define. Don't be afraid to explore and change course if needed.





And, finally, believe in yourself – no one can tell you what's impossible.

