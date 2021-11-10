Noonies Nominee Mike Shine on Career Pivot, Technical Writing, and the Influence of Big Tech

Mike Shine is a technical writer at Good Words LLC. His job is to write technical documentation for Salesforce’s Mobile Publisher product, which builds, brands, and deploys mobile apps for external customers. He was nominated in the Health category for the Noonies award, which will be held in the 21st edition of this year's Noonies Awards. Please vote for the winner of the award for health contributor of the year in the category of Noonies at Noonies' Noonies.