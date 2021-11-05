Noonies Interview: Luke Calton On Product Management and Writing

Luke Calton is a Product Manager at a start-up in London called [Generation Home]. He is excited about Everything from space manufacturing, building homes quicker than they’ve ever been built before, to companies building technology that helps you understand and improve the quality of your sleep. He likes to learn about whatever makes him curious. When he learns something new, the ultimate test that he understands is whether he can explain it to someone simply enough for them to learn about it without any prior subject experience.