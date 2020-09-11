Noonie Nominee Iliya Valchanov is Training the World's Data Scientists

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
At Hacker Noon, we created the annual Noonies Awards to help recognize the best pest people in the Tech Industry today. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH.
Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee Iliya Valchanov from 365 Data Science. Iliya is from Bulgaria and has been nominated as a Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON
I am a Co-founder of 365 Data Science, an online educational platform, trying to make the world better at understanding data.
We train the world’s data scientists. Our industry-leading data science program helps students and young professionals embark on a career as a data scientist. Demand for qualified data scientists is at an all time high and traditional degrees are simply too expensive, time-consuming or rigid to meet the majority of needs.
Our mission is to close that gap. We provide high quality, affordable training to open new opportunities for students and young professionals all over the world.
The nooooonieeeeeess :D
That there isn't enough time for me to do everything I want to.
Not every cool idea is worth pursuing.
There has been an incredible surge in online education. The industry was growing but definitely did not expect this unprecedented demand.
In online education / video conferencing / digitalization.
My wife hates me right now. Oh, you read that for yourself, didn't you? Is this something most people would agree or disagree with?
A round apple watch
Slack, Overcast and my mobile banking app
What the Noonies are :D Other than that, I am learning how to organize a cloud storage effectively.
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.