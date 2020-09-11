Noonie Nominee Iliya Valchanov is Training the World's Data Scientists

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

At Hacker Noon, we created the annual Noonies Awards to help recognize the best pest people in the Tech Industry today. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH.

Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s a quick intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee Iliya Valchanov from 365 Data Science. Iliya is from Bulgaria and has been nominated as a Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year.



1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a Co-founder of 365 Data Science, an online educational platform, trying to make the world better at understanding data.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

We train the world’s data scientists. Our industry-leading data science program helps students and young professionals embark on a career as a data scientist. Demand for qualified data scientists is at an all time high and traditional degrees are simply too expensive, time-consuming or rigid to meet the majority of needs.

Our mission is to close that gap. We provide high quality, affordable training to open new opportunities for students and young professionals all over the world.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The nooooonieeeeeess :D

5. What are you worried about right now?

That there isn't enough time for me to do everything I want to.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Not every cool idea is worth pursuing.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

There has been an incredible surge in online education. The industry was growing but definitely did not expect this unprecedented demand.

8.If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

In online education / video conferencing / digitalization.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

My wife hates me right now. Oh, you read that for yourself, didn't you? Is this something most people would agree or disagree with?

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

A round apple watch

11. Which apps can't you live without?

Slack, Overcast and my mobile banking app

12. What are you currently learning?



What the Noonies are :D Other than that, I am learning how to organize a cloud storage effectively.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags