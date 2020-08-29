Nominee Paul Bailey is Building the Future of Automated Space Systems

Paul Bailey from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development category. He is a System Architect at CognitiveSpace, a company performing R&D in the field of aerospace engineering.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Paul had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - DATABASE

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

System Architect @ http://CognitiveSpace.com. I'm a developer with a background in aerospace engineering. I've worked on a variety of projects from the Space Shuttle program to web development to infrastructure architecture for fortune 500 companies.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Currently I help build AI powered planning systems for satellites and other orbital vehicles. I also build tasty pizzas and run a small local app called CanyonLake.app.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Building the future of automated space systems.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Politics getting in the way of good decisions and people with the same goals.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Keep failing and learning even if you look like a fool.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I've been working from home for a while, so I've already been social distancing for years.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

CognitiveSpace.com, a current startup I'm working on.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

There are no solutions only trade offs.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Amazon and online ordering

10. What are you currently learning?

LORA and LORAWAN for building long range sensors.

