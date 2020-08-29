Nominee Paul Bailey is Building the Future of Automated Space Systems

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Paul Bailey from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Software Development category. He is a System Architect at CognitiveSpace, a company performing R&D in the field of aerospace engineering.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Paul had to share.
System Architect @ http://CognitiveSpace.com. I'm a developer with a background in aerospace engineering. I've worked on a variety of projects from the Space Shuttle program to web development to infrastructure architecture for fortune 500 companies.
Currently I help build AI powered planning systems for satellites and other orbital vehicles. I also build tasty pizzas and run a small local app called CanyonLake.app.
Building the future of automated space systems.
Politics getting in the way of good decisions and people with the same goals.
Keep failing and learning even if you look like a fool.
I've been working from home for a while, so I've already been social distancing for years.
CognitiveSpace.com, a current startup I'm working on.
There are no solutions only trade offs.
Amazon and online ordering
LORA and LORAWAN for building long range sensors.
