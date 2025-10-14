Node.js vs Go in Practice: Which Performs Better? Chaos-proxy or Chaos-proxy-go?

The original chaos-proxy was developed in Node.js, primarily to support testing of TypeScript and JavaScript applications. Node's event-driven model and npm ecosystem made it a natural fit for rapid development and for supporting custom middleware written in JS/TS - features that are especially valuable for frontend and full-stack teams. chaos-proxy However, unlike chaos-fetch, another testing tool, which is tightly coupled to JS runtimes, chaos-proxy's core concept is language-agnostic: it's a standalone HTTP proxy for injecting chaos (latency, failures, header/body transforms, etc.) into any API traffic. This opens the door to reimplementing the proxy in a language better suited for raw performance and concurrency, like Go. chaos-fetch In this article, I benchmark the original Node.js/Express-based chaos-proxy against a new Go implementation, chaos-proxy-go. While the Go version can't run custom JS/TS middleware, it aims to deliver the same core chaos features with much higher throughput and lower latency. Using a Caddy server as the backend and the hey tool for load testing, I'll compare both proxies (and direct Caddy) in a controlled environment, sharing all configs and results for reproducibility. Caddy hey System & Test Environment To ensure a fair and reproducible comparison, all benchmarks were run locally on the same machine with minimal background activity. Below are the full system specifications and environment details: System Specs: CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with Radeon Graphics\nCores: 8 physical cores\nThreads: 16 logical processors (SMT enabled)\nBase Clock: 3.2 GHz\nRAM: 16GB DDR4\nOperating System: Windows 10 Home 22H2 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with Radeon Graphics Cores: 8 physical cores Threads: 16 logical processors (SMT enabled) Base Clock: 3.2 GHz RAM: 16GB DDR4 Operating System: Windows 10 Home 22H2 64-bit Test Setup: All tests were performed on localhost to eliminate network variability. The backend API was served by a Caddy server running on port 8080. Both chaos-proxy (Node.js) and chaos-proxy-go were configured to proxy requests to the Caddy backend. No other heavy processes were running during the benchmarks. Each test scenario was run multiple times, and the best/average results are reported. Software Versions: Node.js: v24.2.0\nGo: go1.25.1 windows/amd64\nCaddy: v2.10.2 h1:g/gTYjGMD0dec+UgMw8SnfmJ3I9+M2TdvoRL/Ovu6U8=\nhey: v0.1.4\nchaos-proxy: v2.0.0 (latest at 11/10/2025)\nchaos-proxy-go: v0.0.5 (latest at 11/10/2025) Node.js: v24.2.0 Go: go1.25.1 windows/amd64 Caddy: v2.10.2 h1:g/gTYjGMD0dec+UgMw8SnfmJ3I9+M2TdvoRL/Ovu6U8= hey: v0.1.4 chaos-proxy: v2.0.0 (latest at 11/10/2025) chaos-proxy-go: v0.0.5 (latest at 11/10/2025) Backend Setup: Caddy Server For all benchmarks, I used a Caddy server as the backend API. Caddy is a modern, fast, and easy-to-configure web server, making it ideal for consistent, low-overhead benchmarking. Caddyfile Configuration: # Caddyfile\nhttp://localhost:8080 {\n\t# Add CORS headers for all responses\n\theader {\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Origin *\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Methods "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS"\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Headers "Content-Type, Authorization"\n\t\tContent-Type application/json\n\t}\n\n\t# Simple JSON API endpoint\t\n\troute /api/hello {\n\t\trespond `{\n\t\t"message": "Hello, World!",\n\t\t"server": "Caddy",\n\t\t"timestamp": "2025-10-03T22:00:00Z"}\n\t\t` 200\n\t}\n\n\t# Log all requests\n\tlog {\n\t\toutput file access.log\n\t\tformat json\n\t}\n} # Caddyfile\nhttp://localhost:8080 {\n\t# Add CORS headers for all responses\n\theader {\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Origin *\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Methods "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS"\n\t\tAccess-Control-Allow-Headers "Content-Type, Authorization"\n\t\tContent-Type application/json\n\t}\n\n\t# Simple JSON API endpoint\t\n\troute /api/hello {\n\t\trespond `{\n\t\t"message": "Hello, World!",\n\t\t"server": "Caddy",\n\t\t"timestamp": "2025-10-03T22:00:00Z"}\n\t\t` 200\n\t}\n\n\t# Log all requests\n\tlog {\n\t\toutput file access.log\n\t\tformat json\n\t}\n} We use a single /api/hello endpoint for benchmarking that returns a simple JSON response. The CORS headers ensure compatibility with any client, and logging is enabled for potential further analysis. /api/hello This setup ensures that the backend is not a bottleneck and that all proxy benchmarks reflect the overhead of the proxy layer itself. Proxy Setups To compare the performance impact of each proxy implementation, I tested three scenarios: 1. Direct to Caddy (Baseline) Requests are sent straight to the Caddy backend at http://localhost:8080/api/hello, with no proxy in between. This provides a baseline for the lowest possible latency and highest throughput. http://localhost:8080/api/hello 2. chaos-proxy (Node.js/Koa) The original chaos-proxy is a Node.js/Express-based HTTP proxy designed for injecting chaos into API traffic. For this benchmark: chaos-proxy listens on http://localhost:5000\nIt is configured to forward requests to the Caddy backend at http://localhost:8080\nNo custom JS/TS middleware was used for these tests chaos-proxy listens on http://localhost:5000 http://localhost:5000 It is configured to forward requests to the Caddy backend at http://localhost:8080 http://localhost:8080 No custom JS/TS middleware was used for these tests The config file (chaos.yaml) used is simply chaos.yaml target: http://localhost:8080\nport: 5000 target: http://localhost:8080\nport: 5000 3. chaos-proxy-go (Go) chaos-proxy-go is a Go reimplementation of the same proxy concept, focused on performance and concurrency. chaos-proxy-go also listens on http://localhost:5000\nIt proxies requests to the same Caddy backend at http://localhost:8080\nAll core chaos features are supported, but custom JS/TS middleware is not\nStarted using the compiled Go binary chaos-proxy-go also listens on http://localhost:5000 http://localhost:5000 It proxies requests to the same Caddy backend at http://localhost:8080 http://localhost:8080 All core chaos features are supported, but custom JS/TS middleware is not Started using the compiled Go binary Configuration Notes: Both proxies used the same minimal configuration to ensure a fair comparison.\nNo additional middleware or plugins were enabled during the benchmarks.\nAll tests used the /api/hello endpoint for consistency.\nThis setup allows for a direct, apples-to-apples comparison of the overhead introduced by each proxy implementation, as well as the baseline performance of the backend itself.\nWe are not testing the speed of the chaos features (latency injection, failures, etc.) here, just the raw proxy performance. Both proxies used the same minimal configuration to ensure a fair comparison. No additional middleware or plugins were enabled during the benchmarks. All tests used the /api/hello endpoint for consistency. /api/hello This setup allows for a direct, apples-to-apples comparison of the overhead introduced by each proxy implementation, as well as the baseline performance of the backend itself. We are not testing the speed of the chaos features (latency injection, failures, etc.) here, just the raw proxy performance. Benchmarking Methodology To ensure a fair and transparent comparison, I used the same benchmarking tool, request pattern, and methodology for all scenarios. The backend was restarted between tests to clear any caches. Test Command: For each scenario, I ran hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:<port>/api/hello hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:<port>/api/hello Where: -n 1000: Total number of requests per test run.\n-c 50: Number of concurrent clients (connections).\n<port>: 8080 for direct Caddy, 5000 for both chaos-proxy and chaos-proxy-go -n 1000: Total number of requests per test run. -n 1000 -c 50: Number of concurrent clients (connections). -c 50 <port>: 8080 for direct Caddy, 5000 for both chaos-proxy and chaos-proxy-go <port> Reproducibility: All configuration files, commands, and system specs are included in this article. Anyone with a similar setup should be able to reproduce these results. Results 1. Direct to Caddy (Baseline) ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:8080/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.0352 secs\n Slowest: 0.0121 secs\n Fastest: 0.0001 secs\n Average: 0.0016 secs\n Requests/sec: 28383.8519\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.000 [1] |\n 0.001 [567] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.003 [342] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.004 [32] |■■\n 0.005 [5] |\n 0.006 [2] |\n 0.007 [19] |■\n 0.009 [8] |■\n 0.010 [3] |\n 0.011 [2] |\n 0.012 [19] |■\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0002 secs\n 25% in 0.0005 secs\n 50% in 0.0012 secs\n 75% in 0.0018 secs\n 90% in 0.0024 secs\n 95% in 0.0063 secs\n 99% in 0.0116 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0001 secs, 0.0121 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0047 secs\n req write: 0.0001 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0017 secs\n resp wait: 0.0011 secs, 0.0001 secs, 0.0058 secs\n resp read: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0016 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:8080/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.0352 secs\n Slowest: 0.0121 secs\n Fastest: 0.0001 secs\n Average: 0.0016 secs\n Requests/sec: 28383.8519\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.000 [1] |\n 0.001 [567] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.003 [342] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.004 [32] |■■\n 0.005 [5] |\n 0.006 [2] |\n 0.007 [19] |■\n 0.009 [8] |■\n 0.010 [3] |\n 0.011 [2] |\n 0.012 [19] |■\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0002 secs\n 25% in 0.0005 secs\n 50% in 0.0012 secs\n 75% in 0.0018 secs\n 90% in 0.0024 secs\n 95% in 0.0063 secs\n 99% in 0.0116 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0001 secs, 0.0121 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0047 secs\n req write: 0.0001 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0017 secs\n resp wait: 0.0011 secs, 0.0001 secs, 0.0058 secs\n resp read: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0016 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses 2. chaos-proxy (Node.js/Koa) ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:5000/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.2346 secs\n Slowest: 0.0430 secs\n Fastest: 0.0049 secs\n Average: 0.0115 secs\n Requests/sec: 4262.3420\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.005 [1] |\n 0.009 [9] |\n 0.013 [880] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.016 [60] |■■■\n 0.020 [0] |\n 0.024 [8] |\n 0.028 [0] |\n 0.032 [10] |\n 0.035 [22] |■\n 0.039 [0] |\n 0.043 [10] |\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0093 secs\n 25% in 0.0097 secs\n 50% in 0.0103 secs\n 75% in 0.0110 secs\n 90% in 0.0126 secs\n 95% in 0.0224 secs\n 99% in 0.0417 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0049 secs, 0.0430 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0046 secs\n req write: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0002 secs\n resp wait: 0.0112 secs, 0.0049 secs, 0.0370 secs\n resp read: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0005 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:5000/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.2346 secs\n Slowest: 0.0430 secs\n Fastest: 0.0049 secs\n Average: 0.0115 secs\n Requests/sec: 4262.3420\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.005 [1] |\n 0.009 [9] |\n 0.013 [880] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.016 [60] |■■■\n 0.020 [0] |\n 0.024 [8] |\n 0.028 [0] |\n 0.032 [10] |\n 0.035 [22] |■\n 0.039 [0] |\n 0.043 [10] |\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0093 secs\n 25% in 0.0097 secs\n 50% in 0.0103 secs\n 75% in 0.0110 secs\n 90% in 0.0126 secs\n 95% in 0.0224 secs\n 99% in 0.0417 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0049 secs, 0.0430 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0046 secs\n req write: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0002 secs\n resp wait: 0.0112 secs, 0.0049 secs, 0.0370 secs\n resp read: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0005 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses 3. chaos-proxy-go (Go) ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:5000/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.1133 secs\n Slowest: 0.0222 secs\n Fastest: 0.0004 secs\n Average: 0.0053 secs\n Requests/sec: 8828.0577\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.000 [1] |\n 0.003 [202] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.005 [318] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.007 [214] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.009 [135] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.011 [59] |■■■■■■■\n 0.013 [57] |■■■■■■■\n 0.016 [6] |■\n 0.018 [4] |■\n 0.020 [2] |\n 0.022 [2] |\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0018 secs\n 25% in 0.0028 secs\n 50% in 0.0046 secs\n 75% in 0.0071 secs\n 90% in 0.0099 secs\n 95% in 0.0118 secs\n 99% in 0.0140 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0004 secs, 0.0222 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0046 secs\n req write: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0009 secs\n resp wait: 0.0048 secs, 0.0004 secs, 0.0157 secs\n resp read: 0.0001 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0060 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses ./hey -n 1000 -c 50 http://localhost:5000/api/hello\n\nSummary:\n Total: 0.1133 secs\n Slowest: 0.0222 secs\n Fastest: 0.0004 secs\n Average: 0.0053 secs\n Requests/sec: 8828.0577\n\n Total data: 94000 bytes\n Size/request: 94 bytes\n\nResponse time histogram:\n 0.000 [1] |\n 0.003 [202] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.005 [318] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.007 [214] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.009 [135] |■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■\n 0.011 [59] |■■■■■■■\n 0.013 [57] |■■■■■■■\n 0.016 [6] |■\n 0.018 [4] |■\n 0.020 [2] |\n 0.022 [2] |\n\n\nLatency distribution:\n 10% in 0.0018 secs\n 25% in 0.0028 secs\n 50% in 0.0046 secs\n 75% in 0.0071 secs\n 90% in 0.0099 secs\n 95% in 0.0118 secs\n 99% in 0.0140 secs\n\nDetails (average, fastest, slowest):\n DNS+dialup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0004 secs, 0.0222 secs\n DNS-lookup: 0.0002 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0046 secs\n req write: 0.0000 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0009 secs\n resp wait: 0.0048 secs, 0.0004 secs, 0.0157 secs\n resp read: 0.0001 secs, 0.0000 secs, 0.0060 secs\n\nStatus code distribution:\n [200] 1000 responses Analysis The benchmark results highlight the performance impact of each proxy layer: Scenario\n\nRequests/sec\n\nAvg Latency (s)\n\n99th %ile Latency (s)\n\nFastest (s)\n\nSlowest (s)\n\nErrors\n\n\n\nDirect to Caddy\n\n28,384\n\n0.0016\n\n0.0116\n\n0.0001\n\n0.0121\n\n0\n\n\n\nchaos-proxy (Node.js)\n\n4,262\n\n0.0115\n\n0.0417\n\n0.0049\n\n0.0430\n\n0\n\n\n\nchaos-proxy-go (Go)\n\n8,828\n\n0.0053\n\n0.0140\n\n0.0004\n\n0.0222\n\n0 Scenario\n\nRequests/sec\n\nAvg Latency (s)\n\n99th %ile Latency (s)\n\nFastest (s)\n\nSlowest (s)\n\nErrors\n\n\n\nDirect to Caddy\n\n28,384\n\n0.0016\n\n0.0116\n\n0.0001\n\n0.0121\n\n0\n\n\n\nchaos-proxy (Node.js)\n\n4,262\n\n0.0115\n\n0.0417\n\n0.0049\n\n0.0430\n\n0\n\n\n\nchaos-proxy-go (Go)\n\n8,828\n\n0.0053\n\n0.0140\n\n0.0004\n\n0.0222\n\n0 Scenario\n\nRequests/sec\n\nAvg Latency (s)\n\n99th %ile Latency (s)\n\nFastest (s)\n\nSlowest (s)\n\nErrors Scenario Scenario Requests/sec Requests/sec Avg Latency (s) Avg Latency (s) 99th %ile Latency (s) 99th %ile Latency (s) Fastest (s) Fastest (s) Slowest (s) Slowest (s) Errors Errors Direct to Caddy\n\n28,384\n\n0.0016\n\n0.0116\n\n0.0001\n\n0.0121\n\n0 Direct to Caddy Direct to Caddy 28,384 28,384 0.0016 0.0016 0.0116 0.0116 0.0001 0.0001 0.0121 0.0121 0 0 chaos-proxy (Node.js)\n\n4,262\n\n0.0115\n\n0.0417\n\n0.0049\n\n0.0430\n\n0 chaos-proxy (Node.js) chaos-proxy (Node.js) 4,262 4,262 0.0115 0.0115 0.0417 0.0417 0.0049 0.0049 0.0430 0.0430 0 0 chaos-proxy-go (Go)\n\n8,828\n\n0.0053\n\n0.0140\n\n0.0004\n\n0.0222\n\n0 chaos-proxy-go (Go) chaos-proxy-go (Go) 8,828 8,828 0.0053 0.0053 0.0140 0.0140 0.0004 0.0004 0.0222 0.0222 0 0 Key Observations Unsurprisingly, direct to Caddy (baseline) achieved the highest throughput and lowest latency, as expected for a direct backend call.\nchaos-proxy (Node.js) introduced significant overhead, reducing throughput by ~85% and increasing average latency by over 7x compared to direct Caddy. The 99th percentile latency was especially high, indicating more frequent slow requests under load.\nchaos-proxy-go (Go) performed much closer to the baseline, with throughput more than double that of the Node.js version and average latency less than half. The 99th percentile latency was also much lower and the response time distribution was tighter, showing more consistent performance. Unsurprisingly, direct to Caddy (baseline) achieved the highest throughput and lowest latency, as expected for a direct backend call. chaos-proxy (Node.js) introduced significant overhead, reducing throughput by ~85% and increasing average latency by over 7x compared to direct Caddy. The 99th percentile latency was especially high, indicating more frequent slow requests under load. chaos-proxy-go (Go) performed much closer to the baseline, with throughput more than double that of the Node.js version and average latency less than half. The 99th percentile latency was also much lower and the response time distribution was tighter, showing more consistent performance. Conclusion This benchmark demonstrates the performance advantages of using Go for an HTTP proxy compared to Node.js. While the original chaos-proxy in Node.js is highly extensible and integrates well with JS/TS applications, it incurs a substantial performance penalty under load. If you need maximum performance and don't require custom JavaScript/TypeScript middleware, chaos-proxy-go is the clear winner. For teams prioritizing extensibility in JS/TS, the original chaos-proxy remains a flexible option—just be aware of the performance tradeoff.