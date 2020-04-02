Node Authentication using Passport.js

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
- app
------ models
---------- user.js <!-- our user model -->
------ routes.js <!-- all the routes for our application -->
- config
------ auth.js <!-- will hold all our client secret keys (facebook, twitter, google) -->
------ database.js <!-- will hold our database connection settings -->
------ passport.js <!-- configuring the strategies for passport -->
- views
------ index.ejs <!-- show our home page with login links -->
------ login.ejs <!-- show our login form -->
------ signup.ejs <!-- show our signup form -->
------ profile.ejs <!-- after a user logs in, they will see their profile -->
- package.json <!-- handle our npm packages -->
- server.js <!-- setup our application -->
"dependencies": {
"bcrypt-nodejs": "0.0.3",
"body-parser": "^1.19.0",
"connect-flash": "^0.1.1",
"cookie-parser": "^1.4.5",
"ejs": "^3.0.1",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"express-session": "^1.17.0",
"method-override": "^3.0.0",
"mongoose": "^5.9.6",
"morgan": "^1.10.0",
"passport": "^0.4.1",
"passport-local": "^1.0.0",
}
With all of our packages ready to go, let's set up our application in
npm i
.
server.js
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var port = process.env.PORT || 8000;
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var passport = require('passport');
var flash = require('connect-flash');
var morgan = require('morgan');
var cookieParser = require('cookie-parser');
var bodyParser = require('body-parser');
var session = require('express-session');
// connect to our database
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/blog', {
useNewUrlParser: true, useUnifiedTopology: true, useCreateIndex: true
})
// pass passport for configuration
// set up our express application
app.use(morgan('dev')); // log every request to the console
app.use(cookieParser()); // read cookies (needed for auth)
app.use(bodyParser()); // get information from html forms
app.set('view engine', 'ejs'); // set up ejs
// required for passport
app.use(session({ secret: 'ilovenodejs' })); // session secret
app.use(passport.initialize());
app.use(passport.session()); // persistent login sessions
app.use(flash()); // use connect-flash for flash messages stored in session
// routes
require('./app/routes.js')(app, passport);
require('./config/passport')(passport);
app.listen(port);
npm i nodemon
"scripts": {
"on": "nodemon server.js",
"start": "node server.js"
}
nodemon
module.exports = function(app, passport) {
// =======================HOME-PAGE ===============================
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.render('index.ejs'); // load the index.ejs file
});
// ==========================LOGIN ===============================
app.get('/login', function(req, res) {
res.render('login.ejs', { message: req.flash('loginMessage') });
});
// =====================SIGNUP ==============================
app.get('/signup', function(req, res) {
res.render('signup.ejs',
{ message: req.flash('signupMessage') });
});
//==========================profile =====================
app.get('/profile', isLoggedIn, function(req, res) {
res.render('profile.ejs', {
user : req.user
});
});
// LOGOUT
app.get('/logout', function(req, res) {
req.logout();
res.redirect('/');
});
// process the signup form
app.post('/signup', passport.authenticate('local-signup', {
successRedirect : '/profile', //redirect to the secure profile section
failureRedirect : '/signup', // redirect back to the signup page if there is an error
failureFlash : true // allow flash messages
}));
// process the login form
app.post('/login', passport.authenticate('local-login',{
successRedirect : '/profile', //redirect to the secure profile section
failureRedirect : '/login', // redirect back to the signup page if there is an error
failureFlash : true // allow flash messages
}));
};
// makes sure a user is logged in
function isLoggedIn(req, res, next){
// if user is authenticated in the session, carry on
if (req.isAuthenticated())
return next();
// if they aren't redirect them to the home page
res.redirect('/');
}
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Authentication</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <!-- load bootstrap css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.0.3/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <!-- load fontawesome -->
<style>
body { padding-top:80px; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="jumbotron text-center">
<p>Login or Register with:</p>
<a href="/login" class="btn btn-default"><span class="fa fa-user"></span> Local Login</a>
<a href="/signup" class="btn btn-default"><span class="fa fa-user"></span> Local Signup</a>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Node Authentication</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <!-- load bootstrap css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.0.3/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <!-- load fontawesome -->
<style>
body { padding-top:80px; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3">
<h1><span class="fa fa-sign-in"></span> Login</h1>
<!-- show any messages that come back with authentication -->
<% if (message.length > 0) { %>
<div class="alert alert-danger"><%= message %></div>
<% } %>
<!-- LOGIN FORM -->
<form action="/login" method="post">
<div class="form-group">
<label>Email</label>
<input required type="text" class="form-control" name="email">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Password</label>
<input required type="password" class="form-control" name="password">
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-warning btn-lg">Login</button>
</form>
<hr>
<p>Need an account? <a href="/signup">Signup</a></p>
<p>Or go <a href="/">home</a>.</p>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Signup</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.2/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <!-- load bootstrap css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.0.3/css/font-awesome.min.css"> <!-- load fontawesome -->
<style>
body { padding-top:80px; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3">
<h1><span class="fa fa-sign-in"></span> Signup</h1>
<!-- show any messages that come back with authentication -->
<% if (message.length > 0) { %>
<div class="alert alert-danger"><%= message %></div>
<% } %>
<!-- LOGIN FORM -->
<form action="/signup" method="post">
<div class="form-group">
<label>Email</label>
<input required type="text" class="form-control" name="email">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Password</label>
<input required type="password" class="form-control" name="password">
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-warning btn-lg">Signup</button>
</form>
<hr>
<p>Already have an account? <a href="/login">Login</a></p>
<p>Or go <a href="/">home</a>.</p>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var bcrypt = require('bcrypt-nodejs');
// define the schema for our user model
var userSchema = mongoose.Schema({
local : {
email : String,
password : String,
},
facebook : {
id : String,
token : String,
name : String,
email : String
},
twitter : {
id : String,
token : String,
displayName : String,
username : String
},
google : {
id : String,
token : String,
email : String,
name : String
}
});
// generating a hash
userSchema.methods.generateHash = function(password) {
return bcrypt.hashSync(password, bcrypt.genSaltSync(8), null);
};
// checks if password is valid
userSchema.methods.validPassword = function(password) {
return bcrypt.compareSync(password, this.local.password);
};
// create the model for users and expose it to our app
module.exports = mongoose.model('User', userSchema);
var LocalStrategy = require('passport-local').Strategy;
var User= require('../app/models/user');
module.exports = function(passport) {
//passport serialize and unserialize users out of session
passport.serializeUser(function(user, done) {
done(null, user.id);
});
passport.deserializeUser(function(id, done) {
User.findById(id, function(err, user) {
done(err, user);
});
});
// ======================SIGNUP ===========================
passport.use('local-signup', new LocalStrategy({
// by default, local strategy uses username and password, we will override with email
usernameField : 'email',
passwordField : 'password',
passReqToCallback : true
// allows us to pass back the entire request to the callback
},
function(req, email, password, done) {
// User.findOne won't fire unless data is sent back
process.nextTick(function() {
// find a user whose email is the same as the forms email
User.findOne({ 'local.email' : email }, function(err, user) {
if (err)
return done(err);
if (user) {
return done(null, false, req.flash('signupMessage', 'That email is already taken.'));
} else {
// if there is no user with that email -create the user
var newUser = new User();
// set the user's local credentials
newUser.local.email = email;
newUser.local.password = newUser.generateHash(password);
// save the user
newUser.save(function(err) {
if (err)
throw err;
return done(null, newUser);
});
}
});
});
}));
// =================LOCAL LOGIN ======================================
passport.use('local-login', new LocalStrategy({
usernameField : 'email',
passwordField : 'password',
passReqToCallback : true
},
function(req, email, password, done) {
// find a user whose email is the same as the forms email
User.findOne({ 'local.email' : email }, function(err, user) {
if (err)
return done(err);
if (!user)
return done(null, false, req.flash('loginMessage', 'No user found.')); // req.flash is the way to set flashdata using connect-flash
if (!user.validPassword(password))
return done(null, false, req.flash('loginMessage', 'Oops! Wrong password.')); // create the loginMessage and save it to session as flashdata
// all is well, return successful user
return done(null, user);
});
}));
};
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Profile</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.0.2/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.0.3/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<style>
body{ padding-top:80px; word-wrap:break-word; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="page-header text-center">
<h1><span class="fa fa-anchor"></span> Profile Page</h1>
<a href="/logout" class="btn btn-default btn-sm">Logout</a>
</div>
<div class="row">
<!-- INFORMATION -->
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="well">
<h3><span class="fa fa-user"></span> Local</h3>
<p>
<strong>id</strong>: <%= user._id %><br>
<strong>email</strong>: <%= user.local.email %><br>
<strong>password</strong>: <%= user.local.password %>
</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>