No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis

Non-Fungible Tokens are the next big thing in asset ownership, but the Internet is vehemently vocal about its adverse impacts on the environment. NFTs run on the same technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains have adopted the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to power their nodes. The former requires high-powered computers to guess a long string of random digits to unlock the digital codes and verify transactions. If your computer does it first, you are rewarded in cryptocurrencies.