Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis by@nambiampurath

No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Non-Fungible Tokens are the next big thing in asset ownership, but the Internet is vehemently vocal about its adverse impacts on the environment. NFTs run on the same technology behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains have adopted the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to power their nodes. The former requires high-powered computers to guess a long string of random digits to unlock the digital codes and verify transactions. If your computer does it first, you are rewarded in cryptocurrencies.
image
Rahul Nambiampurath Hacker Noon profile picture

@nambiampurath
Rahul Nambiampurath

I help B2B SaaS and fintech companies drive leads with compelling content.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Tether Is No More A Cryptocurrency Than Every Other FIAT Money Out There by @nambiampurath
#usdt
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview by @odesanmitemitope
#nfts
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#nft#ethereum#cryptocurrency#decentralized-finance#defi#finance#technology#cryptocurrency-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading