🎮 Nike Fully Jumps Into Web3

Nike Is Building on Web3

Nike is launching its own web3 platform (.Swoosh).





It will use it to promote and sell virtual shoes.





The project is in beta, but the first collection will launch next year.





Users can collect and even create virtual items on the platform.





These items will be wearable in digital games and experiences.





The creators of the digital items will earn royalties from the sales.





On .Swoosh, users can unlock real-world benefits like getting exclusive physical Nike apparel or even chatting with professional athletes.





Nike has been building for a while on web3.





Last year, they bought the NFT studio RTFKT and launched their own collections, such as Cryptokicks virtual sneakers.





One of these sneakers sold for $134,000.





So far, Nike has made over $185 million across all of its NFT collections.





For context, other fashion brands have made much less:





Dolce & Gabbana earned $24 million.

Tiffany made $13 million.





Nike's web3 platform will launch on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain that has partnerships with Meta, Reddit, and Starbucks.





This launch is a small step for Nike but a giant leap for NFT adoption.

