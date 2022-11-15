🎮 Nike Fully Jumps Into Web3

Search icon
    Nike is launching its own web3 platform to promote and sell virtual shoes. The project is in beta, but the first collection will launch next year. Users can collect and even create virtual items on the platform. Nike has made over $185 million across all of its NFT collections. The creators of the digital items will earn royalties from the sales. Users can unlock real-world benefits like getting exclusive physical Nike apparel or even chatting with professional athletes. The platform will launch on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain.

    GM.


    It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming.


    We are the Shifu of web3 gaming, making you better every single day.


    Today comes with:


    • Daily Trivia.
    • Nike is building on web3.
    • In Other News.

    Daily Trivia

    Which video game featured Dr. Dre as an arms dealer?


    Scroll down to find out the answer.

    Nike Is Building on Web3

    image

    Nike is launching its own web3 platform (.Swoosh).


    It will use it to promote and sell virtual shoes.


    The project is in beta, but the first collection will launch next year.


    Users can collect and even create virtual items on the platform.


    These items will be wearable in digital games and experiences.


    The creators of the digital items will earn royalties from the sales.


    On .Swoosh, users can unlock real-world benefits like getting exclusive physical Nike apparel or even chatting with professional athletes.


    Nike has been building for a while on web3.


    Last year, they bought the NFT studio RTFKT and launched their own collections, such as Cryptokicks virtual sneakers.


    One of these sneakers sold for $134,000.


    So far, Nike has made over $185 million across all of its NFT collections.


    For context, other fashion brands have made much less:


    • Dolce & Gabbana earned $24 million.
    • Tiffany made $13 million.


    Nike's web3 platform will launch on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain that has partnerships with Meta, Reddit, and Starbucks.


    This launch is a small step for Nike but a giant leap for NFT adoption.

    In Other News

    Yuga Labs buys Beeple's NFT start-up.

    A Bored Ape NFT appears in a new Adidas World Cup Trailer.

    A Japanese messaging service is launching a web3 gaming platform.

    The Walt Disney Company is exploring different web3 projects at Disney Accelerator Demo Day.

    Answer

    50 Cent: Bulletproof

    by Tanyo G @tanyog.
    by Tanyo G @tanyog.The writer behind Crypto Player One - a daily newsletter on crypto gaming, NFTs and the metaverse.
    Read my stories
