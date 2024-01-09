Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Nice to Meet You! Speeding up Developer Onboarding with LLMs and Unblockedby@MichaelB

    Nice to Meet You! Speeding up Developer Onboarding with LLMs and Unblocked

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    As anyone who has hired new developers onto an existing software team can tell you, onboarding new developers is one of the most expensive things you can do.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Nice to Meet You! Speeding up Developer Onboarding with LLMs and Unblocked
    Two software engineers shaking hands via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    machine-learning #llms #ai #onboarding #github
    Michael HackerNoon profile picture

    @MichaelB

    Michael

    I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected].

    Receive Stories from @MichaelB

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Easy Smart Contract Debugging with Truffle's Console.log
    Published at Jan 30, 2023 by MichaelB #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is It Like To Be An LLM?: A Thought Experiment on the Limits of AI Understanding
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by mattbutcher #ai-ethics
    Article Thumbnail
    AI's Dirty Secret: The Hidden Cost of its Environmental Impact
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by viceasytiger #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Container Development: Tools and Configurations for an Effortless Workflow in Docker and Kubernetes
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by idsulik #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Become a Productivity Beast With These 16 Killer Work-Flow Tools
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Get Faster Responses With HTTP Streaming: AI For Web Devs
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by austingil #ai
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!