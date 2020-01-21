Nginx + PHP + Docker: How To Get PHP Page Up With Local Domain Name

6,418 reads

@ ifomin Igor Fomin Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

I will setup a very simple php page with docker and nginx.

Source files can be found here:

1. Create a project folder setup:

/var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02 -> /docker -> /php

In "php" folder I will create index.php file that executes phpinfo().

2. Create nginx config site.conf in "docker" folder:

server { server_name myapp.loc; root /var/www/myapp; index index.php index.html index.htm; access_log /var/log/nginx/back-access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/back- error .log; location / { try_files $uri $uri / /index.php? $query_string ; } # PHP-FPM Configuration Nginx location ~ \.php$ { try_files $uri = 404 ; fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$ ; fastcgi_pass php: 9000 ; fastcgi_index index.php; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param REQUEST_URI $request_uri ; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root $fastcgi_script_name ; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info ; } }

fastcgi_pass php:9000; - this is what tells nginx how to connect to php container - this is what tells nginx how to connect to php container

3. Edit /etc/hosts file on host machine, and add a record:

127.0.0.1 myapp.loc

4. Create docker-compose.yml file in "docker" folder:

version: "3.7" services: web: image: nginx:1.17 ports: - 80 :80 volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf depends_on: - php php: image: php:7.2-fpm volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/php:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini

Here I do several things:

I use my own php.ini file, that I copy to php container, so if I need to change some settings, I simply do changes in php.ini and restart container

If I do changes in php code in index.php file, there is no need to restart container, changes get applied immediately with browser page reload.

"depends_on" - prevents container to start before other container, on which it depends

5. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/docker/ and execute:

docker-compose up -d

myapp.loc/ in browser, I will see php info results. If I now tryin browser, I will see php info results.

Share this story @ ifomin Igor Fomin Read my stories Full stack web developer, tech lead, project manager

Tags