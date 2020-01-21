Nginx + PHP + Docker: How To Get PHP Page Up With Local Domain Name

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
/var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02
-> /docker
-> /php
server {
server_name myapp.loc;
root /var/www/myapp;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
access_log /var/log/nginx/back-access.log;
error_log /var/log/nginx/back-error.log;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
}
# PHP-FPM Configuration Nginx
location ~ \.php$ {
try_files $uri = 404;
fastcgi_split_path_info ^(.+\.php)(/.+)$;
fastcgi_pass php:9000;
fastcgi_index index.php;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param REQUEST_URI $request_uri;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $fastcgi_path_info;
}
}
- this is what tells nginx how to connect to php container
fastcgi_pass php:9000;
127.0.0.1 myapp.loc
version: "3.7"
services:
web:
image: nginx:1.17
ports:
- 80:80
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf
depends_on:
- php
php:
image: php:7.2-fpm
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/php:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-02/docker/php.ini:/usr/local/etc/php/php.ini
docker-compose up -d
in browser, I will see php info results.
myapp.loc/