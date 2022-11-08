How to sell your home as an NFT

Too Long; Didn't Read

The traditional real estate closing process has a number of different intermediaries involved, which stretches the time it take to close a deal the closing process typically takes 4 to 6 weeks. The first ever real estate sold as an NFT backed property in the U.S. was 4-bedroom house in Gulfport, Florida and it sold for $653,000. NFTs are linked to an LLC that owns the physical asset itself and the property ownership is made available as NFT allowing future owners to resell the property via sale of the property.