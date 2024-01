Too Long; Didn't Read

The irony is that I embarked on this drafting journey a long time ago, and not much have changed. I been interested in the blockchain space since 2011, and I have seen many different developments going on. The current craze for NFTs seemed to have peeked two years ago, but to an extent is still going on. It reminds me of the Neopets Craze, Club Penguin, and the Beanie Babies craze.