NFTs and Crypto: Earning Money by Playing Video Games

The benefits of modern technologies like Cryptocurrencies and NFTs in gaming are immense. Not only they help the game developers, but also the gamers by giving them a platform to earn money without breaking their immersion. This way of marketing and selling of a product is akin to that of focusing on a niche audience, a philosophy which every successful start-up is follows. Platform like Twitch are good but not every gamer wants to leave anonymity and talk to so many people at once. Games like Eve Online show us how games can create their own currency and gamers can earn it in-game and exchange it with USD.