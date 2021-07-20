Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoNFT is a Game Changer for the Ticketing Industry by@obukhova

NFT is a Game Changer for the Ticketing Industry

image
Elena Obukhova Hacker Noon profile picture

@obukhovaElena Obukhova

Mentor, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, and Keynote Speaker in Blockchain & Fintech

Elena Obukhova Hacker Noon profile picture
by Elena Obukhova @obukhova. Mentor, Entrepreneur, Business Strategist, and Keynote Speaker in Blockchain & FintechLearn more

Join Free TON Community and Participate Contests!

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Bitcoin as Legal Tender in Latin America Affects The Rest of the World by @obukhova
#bitcoin
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
The Decentralization Era [Part 1]: The History of Decentralization by @andrew0
#decentralized-governance

Tags

#nft#nfts#nft-art#nft-economy#mastering-nft#nft-marketplace#nfts-for-ticketing#using-nfts-for-tickets#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.