NFT-Based Card Games Are Now A Thing

NFT games have lately attracted more hype than most blockchain games in the market. NFT-based card games have introduced various aspects that regular games that incorporate NFT collectibles lack. Around two years ago, there were fewer blockchain-powered games, therefore it was easy for players to make an informed decision on the games to play based on their features and rewards. However, with the growth of the NFT and DeFi space, the number has grown tremendously, making it hard for players, both new and experienced, to keep track and have all information about the best games in the market.\n\nThe following are the NFT-card games you should watch out for and play in 2021.\n\n\\\n## i. Gods unchained\n\n\\\n[Gods Unchained](https://godsunchained.com/) is a free-to-play tactical card game that gives players true ownership of their in-game items. The game focuses on competitive play, whereby players’ focus should be on strategically outsmarting their opponents by building decks that can combat a wide variety of tactics. Once players earn digital items, they have complete ownership of them and can trade, sell, or use the cards in any way they please.\n\n\nNew players on Gods Unchained are given a free collection of 70 individual cards, sorted into six decks as a welcome set. The set is designed to help the players get a handle on how the game and each god works. In order for players to earn card packs, they are required to play Ranked and Constructed games. This allows them to level up and increase their Common Core cards which expand their decks. Players can fuse together these packs to create higher quality, tradable versions.\n\n\\\n## ii. Mythereum\n\n\\\n[Mythereum](https://mythereum.io/) is a multiplayer digital trading card game built on the Ethereum blockchain where players build their unique decks of collectible cards and challenge others to engage in battle and mind the dragons. Each Mythereum Card is a unique Ethereum blockchain-based asset that players can trade, transfer or sell. The cards are available individually and in booster packs that include five random cards from the latest edition.\n\n\nPlayers choose which of their cards they will bring to battle. The game does not have a maximum number of cards players can have in their deck, but has a minimum of five. Each player’s deck is automatically shuffled, dealing the players with five cards from their deck to make up their initial hand. Players earn Mythereum XP, which they can redeem for new cards or upgrades to the ones they already own.\n\n\\\n## iii. LegendsOfCrypto\n\n\\\n[LegendsofCrypto](https://locgame.io/) is a blockchain and DeFi powered game with yield-generating NFTs and a native marketplace dedicated to famous industry characters. LOCGame is a groundbreaking type of Top Trump Card Game on the blockchain that allows players to win valuable tokens and NFT items. Card owners can earn rewards from prize pools on the platform. LOCGame is powered by the Ethereum and Matic blockchains, with Matic powering the underlying DeFi economy of the game, the core infrastructure, and the DAO governance model.\nLOCGame has different categories; crypto cities, top blockchains, NFT legends, DeFi legends, and top cryptocurrencies, where each character is placed. Players can choose the category they wish to play with, giving them an edge against their opponents. The cards have a set of numerical data and are distributed equally to players during an active game. To play, the gamers compare the value of the cards they are dealt and trump the value of the opponent’s card by playing with a card that has a higher value.\n\n\\\n## iv. Spells of Genesis\n\n\\\n[Spells of Genesis](https://spellsofgenesis.com/) (SoG) is a blockchain-based mobile game that combines trading card game functionalities with the point-and-shoot aspects of arcade games. In this game, players collect and combine orbs to create the strongest deck in order to fight their enemies. Players can also create a team and challenge various opponents while exploring the fantasy realm of Askian. Players can use the collectibles they already have in their wallets to play, or buy in-game cards.\nThe cards have various characters, with varying attack and defence values. These features allow some characters to be more effective in attack and handle more damage than others. The game has various levels and once a player completes one level, they are rewarded with currency or more cards. The currencies include gold, crystals and gems, which can be used in the purchase of additional cards. Players can also upgrade or fuse different characters to increase their power. A card can be fused a maximum of four times, with one more upgrade to its optimal level.\n\n\\\n## v. Ether Legends\n\n\\\n[Ether Legends](https://tcg.etherlegends.com/) is a collectible trading card game developed by Elementeum Games, featuring the merging of physical to digital trading cards powered by Ethereum, Matic and Enjin blockchains. Ether Legends allows collectors or players abroad to visualize and play their own collectibles in physical and or digital form. Ether Legends is the first card game to have physical trading cards that can be redeemed directly to the blockchain. Ether Legends has created real value by enabling the ownership of digital content, rewards, and digital assets, such that players earn for the time invested on the games. The artwork on all collectibles is also stunning, attracting more players who wish to own such unique NFTs. Within the trading card game, varying abilities and stats determine what gives a Champion an edge versus the opponent. The winner of each game is determined by the champions who survive the player vs. player or player vs NPC battle.\n\n\\\n## Conclusion\n\n\\\nNFT card games present an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish. The card games are also an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. These card games have contributed highly to the increase in number of players as well as amount of funds spent on blockchain-based games in the last year, as more traditional players have been attracted by the elements of NFTs and absolute ownership of game cards.