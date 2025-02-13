Next Time You're Struggling in Web3, Remember the K-R-E-A-N-M Framework

I almost quit my Web3 career due to struggles and challenges but then I learnt of these secrets and now I am very successful in the space…





Web 3 is very vast and you can get lost without the right background to help you get cope and get onboarded. I was unlucky to have learnt about these secrets after nearly five months in the web3 space and this affected me greatly. it slowed my progress in the space, caused me to miss out on lots of opportunities and always doing the wrong things. I struggled for five months and I almost quit my Web3 career but then I started asking questions, meeting new and valuable people in the space and through my experiences I have decided to give out these secrets to help any newbie to be easily integrated in the space and help them adapt well so they do not have the same experience I had.





K-R-E-A-N-M





K- stands for knowledge. There is this stereotype that you can just make money easily by engaging in projects and tasks shilled and marketed by influencers but the truth is, without knowledge you will only be a mediocre.





R- stands for research. This is basically the flour on the pizza of Web3. Everything starts with research and that enriches you with the knowledge you need to navigate the space.





E- stands for engagement. While researching, it is essential you engage in solid projects and fellow colleagues in the space this helps to diversify your interactions and creates connections for you.





A- stands for active. This is super essential, just like every other career, this is another one of those high paying careers and you have to be active. It is not your regular visit to social media platforms, this is your job and not a fun visit, take it seriously!





N- stands for Niche. Web3 is vast and embodies a lot of niche. You have to know what you want and your goal and stay focus don’t just surf around the surface and be clicking every link. Choose a niche and be one of the best in it that’s how you get to the top.





M - stands for money. Everyone on this space is here to make profit(money). Nobody is here to give you handouts or help you become a millionaire overnight. Put in the work and take profit!





Lastly, remember to stay LOCKED IN!