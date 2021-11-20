“I’m Tigerchops and I’m the CEO of me.”

Search icon
Tigerchops has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. He is a Cloud solutions Architect and owns a few parcels of land in the Sandbox and spends time in Decentraland and Somnium space at various events. He has written about his experience and what he has learned so far through creating in the metaverse. I also currently have a few projects ongoing with The Sandbox Game land parcels I own and how these can be used. I am working on creating experiences on my Lands and helping out projects with their metaverse journey.
