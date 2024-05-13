Never Underestimate Logs When It Comes To System Security

If your system is facing an imminent security threat — or worse, you’ve just suffered a breach — then logs are your go-to. If you’re a security engineer working closely with developers and the DevOps team, you already know that you depend on logs for threat investigation and incident response. Logs offer a detailed account of system activities. Analyzing those logs helps you fortify your digital defenses against emerging risks before they escalate into full-blown incidents. At the same time, your logs are your digital footprints, vital for compliance and auditing.
Your logs contain a massive amount of data about your systems (and hence your security), and that leads to some serious questions:
Recently, I’ve been trying to use tools and services to get a handle on my logs. In this post, I’ll look at some best practices for using these tools — how they can help with security and identifying threats. And finally, I’ll look at how artificial intelligence may play a role in your log analysis.
Logs are essential for the early identification of security threats. Here’s how:
Logs are a gold mine of streaming, real-time analytics, and crucial information that your team can use to its advantage. With dashboards, visualizations, metrics, and alerts set up to monitor your logs, you can effectively identify and mitigate threats.
In practice, I’ve used both Sumo Logic and the ELK stack (a combination of Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash).
These tools can help your security practice by allowing you to:
It’s also best practice to set up alerts to see issues early, giving you the lead time needed to deal with any threat. The best tools are also infrastructure agnostic and can be run on any number of hosting environments.
Logs help you with more than just looking into the past to figure out what happened. They also help you prepare for the future. Insights from log data can help your team craft its security strategies for the future.
So we know we need to use logs to identify threats, both present and future. But to be the most effective, what should we log?
The short answer is — everything! You want to capture everything you can all the time. When you’re first getting started, it may be tempting to try to triage logs, guessing as to what is important to keep and what isn’t. But logging all events as they happen and putting them in the right repository for analysis later is often your best bet.
In terms of log data, more is almost always better.
But of course, this presents challenges.
When you retain all those logs, it can be very expensive. And it’s stressful to think about how much money it will cost to store all of this data when you just throw it in an S3 bucket for review later. For example, on AWS a daily log data ingest of 100GB/day with the ELK stack could create an annual cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
This often leads to developers “self-selecting” what they think is—and isn’t—important to log.
Your first option is to be smart and proactive in managing your logs. This can work for tools such as the ELK stack as long as you follow some basic rules:
These are great steps, but unfortunately, they can involve a lot of work and a lot of guesswork. You often don’t know what you need from the logs until after the fact.
A second option is to use a tool or service that offers flat-rate pricing. For example, Sumo Logic’s $0 ingest. With this type of service, you can stream all of your logs without worrying about overwhelming ingest costs. Instead of a per-GB-ingested type of billing, this plan bills based on the valuable analytics and insights you derive from that data. You can log everything and pay just for what you need to get out of your logs.
In other words, you are free to log it all!
The right tool or service, of course, can help you make sense of all this data. And the best of these tools work pretty well.
The obvious new tool to help you make sense of all this data is AI. With data that is formatted predictably, we can apply classification algorithms and other machine-learning techniques to find out exactly what we want to know about our application.
AI can:
AI probably isn’t coming for your job, but it will probably make your job a whole lot easier.
Log data is one of the most valuable and available means to ensure your applications’ security and operations. It can help guard against both current and future attacks. And for log data to be of the most use, you should log as much information as you can. The last problem you want during a security crisis is to find out you didn’t log the information you need.