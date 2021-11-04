.NET Core Configuration is Simple

Let’s assume we want to create a simple Web API project. We need to add a connection string section to the **appsetting.json** file which is a default setup for the.NET Core Web API application. By default, appsettings.json and appsettings.Development.json files are created for the new project. It means that you could follow the pattern to create a configuration file for different environments and switch between them. Sometimes it happens that you need to add a configuration file with the custom name or path. It can be easily done in Program.cs file. You just need to call ConifugureAppConfiguration() method for the instance of IHostBuilder.