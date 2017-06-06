Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Negligent Indian Startups by@febin

Negligent Indian Startups

Originally published by Febin John James on June 6th 2017 624 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
image
Febin John James Hacker Noon profile picture

@febin
Febin John James

I booked a PG with Zolo on June 1st. I called their customer service the next day. An agent answered my phone who confirmed the room and asked me to pay the deposit. I paid the deposit through their website. He said I can walk-in anytime on June 6th.

June 6th

I called their customer care and asked if I can check-in today. She said “You can, after you pay first month’s rent”. I paid.

I recently had a surgery on my left knee. I can’t give it much strain. When I walk-in with my heavy bag. The first sentence the property owner uttered was

“Come back on June 10th, Room khali nahi hai. We can’t do anything , It’s Zolo’s mistake they didn’t confirm with us.”

I stayed there, made many calls to their customer service. Every call, I had to wait 5 to 10 minutes to speak to their agent. They say “I will get back to you”. They never called back.

They asked to adjust on the down floor for a few days and we will shift you to another room. The “other room” was not the room I paid for. It doesn’t even have an attached bathroom. I waited for an hour. Now, they are running around for a key. Am not sure if that’s a drama , indirectly asking me to leave the premise.

I contacted Zolo customer care via email [email protected] (This is mentioned on their website).

The reply was “Thanks for writing to Zolo. However, this is an unmonitored inbox and emails to this account would not receive a response.”

Luckily this is HSR, Bangalore, I have bunch of great friends here who can accommodate me.

But, I wonder what if it was someone else, Who was new to Bangalore? The poor guy would be helpless.

These startups run behind growth and don’t give a shit about customer experience.

Update : An agent from Zolo customer desk called and sorted out the issue. He apologised on behalf of the entire organisation. He has promised me such events will never happen again. I analysed the situation and have written another story on how this could have been prevented here.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why is Technology Underused in Learning by @febin
#education
Interview with Priyanshu, Founder of Hyperspawn Robotics by @feverishhh
#startups-of-the-year
Time is NOT Money! by @selfientdavid
#philosophy
Tips to Improve Mobile App Conversion Rates in 2022 by @groovyweb
#application
Shaping Tomorrow’s Product Teams: Noonies Nominee Timoté Geimer by @Tim
#product-management
All The Best API Related Blogs and Newsletters by @peterschroederr
#api

Tags

#customer-service#startup#india#technology#business
Join Hacker Noon loading