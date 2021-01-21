Need Inspiration? Here are 5 Spectacular Online 3D Globe Projects to Do Just That

The 3D model of the Earth is perfect for designing creative web projects cause it's easy to display data on it. Thanks to many data API's it's easy to access data like population, countries, cities, geo-coordinates, health data, education, etc. Here I have compiled my favorite 3D Globe projects.

Catch and throw Paper Planes with one another around the world: a simple concept using the power of the web and Android to create an instant connection to one another.🚀🛫

Every second on Spotify, more than 30,000 people start playing the same song as someone they’ve never met. See what people over the globe are listening to in realtime and find new gems.🎵🎧

An interactive 3D visualization of COVID-19. See stats on separate countries or the spread of the virus across the world using the timeline.😷🤒

GitHub: Source Code.

Explore Google's cloud infrastructure through data analytics, data encryption and container options using their global network interface.💾💻

The Encom Globe is a WebGL-based clone of the globe from the boardroom scene in Tron: Legacy. It is written using Three.js, with some GLSL.🤖🌎

GitHub: Source Code.

Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/5-awesome-3d-globe-projects-to-inspire-you

