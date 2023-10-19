Navigating Crisis: How to Equip Leaders for Unpredictable Challenges









In today’s world, when most managers work in global organizations, leaders are forced to add a new critical skill to their toolkit - leading and managing during crises. From 9/11, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine, to the horrible terror attack this week in Israel by Hamas, leaders are faced with unprecedented obstacles, and a lot of open questions without a clear playbook.





Sadly, looking at the past 3 years, these crises will continue to emerge, forcing us to equip leaders, from senior managers to first-time managers with the skills to handle such events. Success now hinges on the ability to ensure business continuity, effective crisis management, navigate cross-cultural communication, allocate resources efficiently, and inspire individuals in times of adversity. So, how can we empower our leaders with the skills to face these demanding circumstances?

Shifting Gears From Business as Usual to Crisis Mode

Normally, managers can rely on established strategies and procedures to lead their teams. Under the best of circumstances, the pace of work is steady and everyone understands their roles. In contrast, crisis situations bring forth heightened risks to the business, presenting unpredictable developments. Effective communication becomes pivotal, as does the need for creative methods to support individuals. The recent crisis in Israel serves as a poignant example, as thousands of US companies with an Israeli site, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are facing disruptions in the school system, employees being called to military service, plummeting well-being affecting productivity, potential physical risks to employees and their families, the situation has presented an array of uncertainties. The urgent need for support and crisis management strategies has never been more evident.









Who Should Be Trained and How?

In times of crisis, the need for training is universal. This includes everyone from senior managers to junior leaders. Training can be broadly categorized into two key components: ongoing preparation and crisis-specific training. Ongoing training should be seamlessly integrated into general management and leadership development programs, serving as a foundation. It imparts theoretical knowledge to ensure that leaders grasp the core concepts and are better prepared for future crises.





Crisis-specific training is the frontline defense when a crisis unfolds. As we acknowledge that everyone, including HR and managerial resources, is overwhelmed, this training must be more personalized, particularly for mid to senior management. Each manager faces unique challenges, necessitating rapid adaptation, business continuity planning, mental health support, effective communication, and more. While ongoing training is relatively straightforward, crisis-specific training requires meticulous preparation. To ensure swift and efficient support during a crisis, organizations must plan ahead and establish a comprehensive program.





Preparing Comprehensive Crises Management Programs

While ongoing leadership training might follow a relatively straightforward path, navigating a crisis demands a more complex and multifaceted approach. This complexity is magnified by the limited time and resources available when a crisis emerges. To prepare for such events effectively, organizations must have the right tools in place. Here's what's needed to empower leaders for crisis management:





Pre-planning The first step is to develop a well-thought-out crisis management training program in advance. This preparation ensures that when a crisis strikes, there's no delay in deploying the necessary resources. The program should be comprehensive, covering a range of topics and scenarios, and ready to be rolled out at a moment's notice.

Scalable Deployment To respond swiftly to a crisis, an organization must have the ability to match dozens or even hundreds of leaders with crisis management specialists within 24 hours is paramount. Technology usually serves as the backbone of the crisis response plan, facilitating the immediate connection of leaders with experts who can provide guidance tailored to the specific challenges faced during the crisis.

Expertise Crises often present complex, multifaceted challenges that require a high level of expertise to navigate effectively. Therefore, it's essential to engage crisis management specialists who bring a wealth of experience to the table. These specialists should not only understand the nuances of handling crises but should also be well-versed in the global aspects of crisis management.





Their expertise should encompass various areas, including:

Global Perspective : Understanding how the crisis affects different regions, markets, and communities, and the ability to adapt strategies accordingly.



Effective Communication : Providing guidance on communicating with various stakeholders, both internal and external, during a crisis. This includes strategies for maintaining transparency, managing public relations, and fostering trust.



Business Continuity Planning : Assisting organizations in developing and implementing continuity plans to ensure critical operations continue running, even under challenging circumstances.



Well-being Support: Prioritizing the mental and emotional well-being of employees and leaders alike. Offering strategies to manage stress, promote resilience, and maintain morale.



4. Timely and Focused Support

Crisis-specific training should be designed to be concise, highly focused, and immediately activated as soon as a crisis unfolds. The training sessions should aim to address the most critical and pressing challenges presented by the crisis, recognizing that time is of the essence. Ideally, this training should begin when the crisis starts and continue as long as the situation remains unstable. As the crisis stabilizes, leaders can transition from the emergency response phase to recovery and resilience building.









With these essential tools in place, organizations can be better prepared to respond effectively to crises, minimize disruption, and support their leaders in guiding their teams through turbulent times. Such proactive planning and investments can ultimately make a substantial difference in the outcome of a crisis and the long-term resilience of the organization and its people.









The Cost of Inaction

The implications of inaction during times of crisis are not to be underestimated. While it is true that crises might occur relatively infrequently in the life of an organization, the potential consequences of being unprepared are profound. Beyond the immediate consequences of a crisis, the way an organization manages such an event becomes etched into the collective memory of its people, leaving a lasting impact on their perception of the organization.



Failing to equip leaders with the necessary skills for crisis management exposes organizations to a plethora of substantial risks. These risks include the tangible impacts of the crisis, such as financial losses and operational disruptions, and the less quantifiable yet equally significant aspects, such as decreased employee morale and trust in leadership. Moreover, the handling of a crisis has a direct bearing on an organization's reputation, both internally and externally. When leaders effectively navigate a crisis, it instills confidence in the workforce, reassuring employees that they are in capable hands, which, in turn, boosts morale and trust. This internal perception is often mirrored externally, contributing to the organization's public image.



On the other hand, when leaders fail to manage a crisis effectively, it can result in severe business failure, where vital systems do not respond to customer demands. It can also lead to a loss of trust from both employees and external stakeholders. A poorly handled crisis may lead to negative publicity and decreased public confidence in the organization's ability to weather challenges. In essence, the quality of leadership during times of crisis can make a profound difference in the outcomes. By providing robust support and training to leaders, organizations can exponentially enhance their ability to navigate these trying situations and steer the ship to safety, not only mitigating the immediate risks but also bolstering long-term trust, morale, and reputation. It is a proactive investment that can yield immeasurable returns when the next crisis inevitably arrives.



How Growthspace Supported Its Customers Through the Crisis:

As a platform specializing in employee skill development and training, Growthspace has been an instrumental partner for numerous organizations with Israeli employees. The platform's response to crises demonstrates how technology and expert guidance can be employed swiftly and effectively in times of uncertainty. When the recent crisis unfolded in Israel, organizations quickly recognized the need to provide their Israeli middle management with tools and support to navigate this extraordinary situation. Growthspace stepped in, creating a responsive and practical solution that addressed the immediate challenges faced by these leaders.





Here's how Growthspace has been supporting its customers during the crisis:





Rapid Matching : Growthspace's platform, designed to facilitate the development of employee skills, was adapted to meet the urgent needs of its customers. The platform allowed for the swift matching of Israeli middle managers with crisis management and business continuity experts. This matching process took place within 24 hours of the crisis emerging. The ability to connect leaders in real-time with specialists was invaluable in providing immediate guidance and resources.





: Growthspace's platform, designed to facilitate the development of employee skills, was adapted to meet the urgent needs of its customers. The platform allowed for the swift matching of Israeli middle managers with crisis management and business continuity experts. This matching process took place within 24 hours of the crisis emerging. The ability to connect leaders in real-time with specialists was invaluable in providing immediate guidance and resources. Specialized Expertise: The crisis management experts engaged by Growthspace were not only knowledgeable about handling crises but also seasoned in addressing global aspects. They brought a wealth of experience to the table, offering a broad perspective that was critical in navigating complex, cross-border challenges. This expertise extended beyond crisis management to encompass the essential components of effective leadership during a crisis: communication, business continuity planning, well-being support, and more.



The crisis management experts engaged by Growthspace were not only knowledgeable about handling crises but also seasoned in addressing global aspects. They brought a wealth of experience to the table, offering a broad perspective that was critical in navigating complex, cross-border challenges. This expertise extended beyond crisis management to encompass the essential components of effective leadership during a crisis: communication, business continuity planning, well-being support, and more. Structured Support: The support provided through Growthspace was organized into focused, short-term sprints, each comprising five sessions. These sessions were designed to address specific issues that emerged as the crisis unfolded. They tackled a range of concerns, from ensuring business continuity to managing employee well-being and effectively communicating in times of uncertainty.





This approach offered participating leaders an opportunity to receive immediate, targeted support from experienced experts. It also recognized that leaders and managers were dealing with extraordinary stress and constraints on their time, making concise and direct assistance essential. Through this support structure, Growthspace demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that leaders and organizations had access to the resources they needed to navigate the crisis effectively. It reinforced the platform's role in not just enhancing individual skills but also in providing agile, real-time support in critical situations.





Growthspace's response is a testament to the importance of proactive preparation and having the right tools and experts in place to support leaders during times of crisis. By implementing this system, the platform showcased its ability to adapt swiftly to the evolving needs of its customers and offer valuable solutions in the face of unexpected and challenging circumstances.









Final Thoughts: Readiness is Key

Crises are not isolated events; they are an inherent part of the global landscape. The impact of such events on global organizations can be severe. The critical window to act lies close to the onset of a crisis, and effective resolution can make an immense difference. The time to act is now. Organizations must take the initiative to develop comprehensive emergency plans that can be activated within seconds of a crisis emerging. Such preparations provide the groundwork for a swift, structured, and effective response, minimizing disruption and ensuring that the right resources are available when needed most. The capacity to respond rapidly and effectively is the linchpin of success, and the partnership between technology and preparedness stands as the gateway to resilience and enduring strength. Technological platforms, like Growthspace, are invaluable in enabling organizations to scale and respond promptly when such challenges arise.





Remember, in times of crisis, preparedness is power and robust support for leaders is the key to resilience and recovery. As we move forward, embracing this proactive approach will be paramount to the long-term success of global organizations and their leaders.













