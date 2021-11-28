Naked Non-Binary Metamorphs Minted As ERC721 Tokens Are Coming To Explore the Metaverse

The Naked Metas are a non-binary species of Metamorphs that live to explore the Metaverse. For generations their home planet NEYO served as a hub while they expanded across other galaxies to improve their civilization. One day their own planet was destroyed forcing the race to venture into uncharted territories of the Ether Portal. The team's long term goal is to have 3D avatars built for owners to explore Metaverse with and continue to rebuild their species. The launch mint takes place on December the 10th 2021 at 5:30pm EST.

For generations, their home planet NEYO served as a hub while they expanded across other galaxies to improve their civilization. One day their own planet was destroyed forcing the race to venture into the uncharted territories of the Ethereum blockchain where each Naked Meta is stored as a ERC-721 token.

Naked with powers these things are going to be a staple Metaverse avatar in this growing community. Join Professor Franklin on our website to understand what this species is truly capable of.

"They were a well known race across the universe, one that protected peace and were powerful enough to challenge you if you thought otherwise. One day, that all changed and lead to the destruction on their own planet's destruction" - Professor Franklin

Own planet's destruction led the Naked Metas into the Metaverse! but how did this happen?

Destruction by their own hand! This particular Naked Meta was called Ryron who was led to believe the Metamorphs needed more, to evolve and adapt to change outside their home planet's comfort zone.

One who believed the Metas were becoming weak, watching generation by generation enter this world having weaker powers than those of their legendary ancestors.

The normal society deemed usage of one's powers frowned upon and was no longer a common practice. This drove Ryron mad, thinking that if no other species would be a threat to them, chaos must be caused from within to stop their powers from becoming a distant memory...

Only 10,000 Naked Metas made it into the Ether Portal in time and the rest were lost along with their planet. Now the next chapter of their story for survival and exploration rests in your hands! The team's long-term goal to have 3D avatars built for owners to explore the Metaverse with and continue to rebuild their species!

Bit of text from the team behind Naked Metas

"A common discussion of ours is about the possibilities for what the Metaverse could offer…but instead of just talking about it, we got in touch with our alien friends for some inspiration and created the Naked Metas the project you are currently seeing right in front of your eyes. A species of non-binary, naked with powers, chubby but still cute metamorph beings. We know it’s a little out there and unique compared to the standard NFTs on today's market, but these little things are made to tackle the evolving Metaverse head-on. We welcome you all to jump on our Discord and get involved with our community." Cap'n Sealegs - Director

The NFT launch mint takes place on December the 10th 2021 at 5:30 pm EST where you'll be able to connect your wallet directly to our website.



The goal is to create a social NFT community that shares ideas and isn't afraid to be involved in building something bigger. The Naked Meta avatars are the first step in representing and creating something unique to the growing Metaverse.

Interested and want to hear more about these beings: their powers, their metastones, traits and so much more.... good check out our website for our introduction video: www.nakedmetas.io

