Batten down the hatches, Matey! Ye either a Punk, or it’s the plank for you!

The Piracy Punks are a group of 10,000 ERC-1155 tokens on the blockchain launching October 4th. Each of the tokens have their own unique attributes and will be randomly assigned to one of four ‘Galleons’ (factions), where you’ll make friends for life! The four Galleons will head to war in the upcoming game, Galleon Wars, developed by the same people behind the range of NFTs. The team behind it are set to produce treasure hunts, community activities & games, as well as competitions and giveaways.
Piracy Punks Hacker Noon profile picture

@piracypunks
Piracy Punks

This motley crew of scurvy ridden pirates are sailing the binary seas, looking for the next port to call home

