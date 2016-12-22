[MySQL] Note: Row CURD

ROW is 90% CRUD, user interface, and reports, and 10% complex code evaluation for a dozen languages. 90% of operation happens in platform is about DB/Cache CRUD. This story has collected 12 most comment used MySQL ROW operation, to help understanding and finding all we need about ROW. It is a very cool weapon in generating result and sort out data from the data. The most popular ROW use is to create a table with default Database before operation table inside a Database.

Morden APPs means: 90% CRUD, user interface, and reports, and 10% complex code evaluation for a dozen languages.

There is 2.31 billion social media users over the world, we all love listening and sharing, we love platform. The fact is 90% of operation happens in platform is about DB/Cache CRUD, this story has collected 12 most comment used MySQL ROW operation, to help understanding and finding all we need about ROW.

Content

Create Row Query By Condition Query By Order Query By limi, offset Alias, AS Aggregate Function *Group By Update Row Delete Row Alert Column (add new column) *Foreign Key *Select with JOIN

To have a default Database before operation table inside a Database

mysql> SHOW DATABASES;

mysql> USE yourdatabse;

mysql> CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS products (

productID INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,

productCode CHAR(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT '',

name VARCHAR(30) NOT NULL DEFAULT '',

quantity INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,

price DECIMAL(7,2) NOT NULL DEFAULT 99999.99,

quantity INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL DEFAULT 0,

PRIMARY KEY (productID)

);

1 — Create Row

Insert a row with full column values

mysql> INSERT INTO products VALUES (1001, 'PEN', 'Pen Red', 5000, 1.23);

Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)

Inserting NULL to the auto_increment column results in max_value + 1

mysql> INSERT INTO products VALUES (NULL, 'PEN', 'Pen Red', 5000, 1.23);

Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)

To insert a row with values on Missing value or selected columns only

mysql> INSERT INTO products (productCode, name, quantity, price) VALUES ('PEC', 'Pencil 2B', 10000, 0.48),;

Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)

2 — Query By Condition

Show

List all the rows of the specified columns

mysql> SELECT * FROM products;

List all the rows of the specified columns

mysql> SELECT productID, name FROM products

Comparison Operators — =, <, >

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE price >1;

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE productCode = 'PEN';

Logical Operators — AND, OR, NOT, XOR

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE productCode = 'PEN' AND price >1;

Contain Operators —IN, NOT IN

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE name IN ('Pen Red', 'Pen Black');

Between Operators —BETWEEN, NOT BETWEEN

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE name IN ('Pen Red', 'Pen Black');

IS NULL, IS NOT NULL

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE productCode IS NULL;

3 — Query By Order

Order in either ascending (ASC) (default) or descending (DESC) order.

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE price >1 ORDER BY price DESC;

mysql> SELECT * FROM products WHERE price >1 ORDER BY price DESC, quantity;

4 — Query By limit, offset

mysql> SELECT * FROM products LIMIT 2,1;

//limit =2

//skip =1

5 — Alias, AS

mysql> SELECT productID AS ID, price AS `Unit Price`

mysql> SELECT * FROM products ORDER BY ID;

6— Aggregate Functions

COUNT, MAX, MIN, AVG, SUM, STD, GROUP_CONCAT,

mysql> SELECT COUNT(*) AS `Count` FROM products;





+-------+

| Count |

+-------+

| 5 |

+-------+

7— *Group By

GROUP BY is a very cool weapon in generating organised result and sort out data from entangle columns.

GROUP BY by itself is not meaningful. It is used together with GROUP BY aggregate functions (such as COUNT(), AVG(), SUM()) to produce group summary.

First Example

mysql> SELECT name, ANY_VALUE(price) FROM products GROUP BY name;





Multi-Columns

mysql> SELECT productCode, MAX(price) AS `Highest Price`, MIN(price) AS `Lowest Price`

FROM products

GROUP BY productCode;





+-------------+---------------+--------------+

| productCode | Highest Price | Lowest Price |

+-------------+---------------+--------------+

| PEC | 0.49 | 0.48 |

| PEN | 1.25 | 1.23 |

+-------------+---------------+--------------+

Use CAST(... AS ...) function to format floating-point numbers

mysql> SELECT productCode, MAX(price), MIN(price),

CAST(AVG(price) AS DECIMAL(7,2)) AS `Average`,

CAST(STD(price) AS DECIMAL(7,2)) AS `Std Dev`,

SUM(quantity)

FROM products

GROUP BY productCode;

8— Update Row

Update All row

mysql> UPDATE products SET price = price * 1.1;

Update by Condition

mysql> UPDATE products SET quantity = quantity - 100 WHERE name = 'Pen Red';

Update Multi-columns

mysql> UPDATE products SET quantity = quantity + 50, price = 1.23 WHERE name = 'Pen Red';

9 — Delete Row

Delete All rows

mysql> DELETE FROM products;

Delete by Condition

mysql> DELETE FROM products WHERE name = 'Pen Red';

10 — Alert Column (add new column)

mysql> ALTER TABLE products

ADD COLUMN supplierID INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL;

11— Create Foreign Key Column

To add a Foreign Key to supplierID columns of the products child table to the suppliers parent table :

add supplierID column with INT type in product table set all the supplierID of the existing records set supplierID as a foreign key column, by related products table to parent suppliers table

mysql> ALTER TABLE products

ADD COLUMN supplierID INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL;

mysql> UPDATE products SET supplierID = 501;

mysql> ALTER TABLE products

ADD FOREIGN KEY (supplierID) REFERENCES suppliers (supplierID);

12— *Select with JOIN

Magic JOIN(foreign key) is my favourite part of MySQL. As I have been using MongoDB for long, its relational query has problem in blood. There was one time, we has having a big refactor project which include schema refactor, one of the biggest pain is turning 1–1 relation to 1–n or n-n relation, it is so much time consuming.

I love foreign key and select, which make n-n relation as the best thing since sliced bread. Combo JION-table1-table2-result multi complicated hit by just one SQL query.

JOIN is 1 click with 30 HIT

SQL joins are used to combine rows from two or more tables. Default JOIN is INNER JOIN in MySQL, which given keywords then selects all rows from both tables as long as there is a match between the columns in both tables.

Default JOIN is INNER JOIN in MySQL set all the supplierID of the existing records set supplierID as a foreign key column, by related products table to parent suppliers table

mysql> SELECT products.name, price, suppliers.name

FROM products

JOIN suppliers ON products.supplierID = suppliers.supplierID

WHERE price < 5;

Very thankful to the community of NTU, who contribute such a good tutorial and valuable examples, which is used in this story as tutorial.

