My VPN Review Notes

While I was searching for the best VPN companies out there. I took down notes while auditing these companies to help aid in my decision. Most of these notes are very through and detailed even to the point of recording chat times, but not all of the companies that ended up on my list are recorded on this sheet. This is due to the fact that many of these companies I had to contact over email and so I didn’t need to take down notes for those companies. I hope that by giving these notes to you it might help aid in your decision of choosing a VPN Provider or it at least gives you something to refer to while you are auditing these companies yourself.

VPN Pro/Con

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

EXPRESSVPN (Service Heavy Responses & very Serious)

— — — — — — — — — — -

1. We offer 24/7 support support via Livechat and email. We respond within seconds via live chat and a couple of hours for emails avg 2–3 hours. Chat response time 1 minute

2. Our VPN still allows access Netflix US, UK and Canada to users abroad.



3. We currently have 100+ server locations in 87 countries and we’re constantly adding more.



4. With a single subscriptions you can have 3 simultaneous connections.

provide router support for openvpn and pptp routers takes one slot https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-software/vpn-router



5. We also offer the following protocols: UDP, TCP, L2TP/IPSec, SSTP, PPTP

6. no browser extensions

7. DNS Leak protection

The VPN apps uses our own DNS while connected, you can read more about it in our DNS Leak Test page: expressvpn.com/dns-leak-test



8. The VPN comes bundled with MediaStreamerDNS for no additional cost. Currently, the DNS only allows access to Netflix US, Hulu and HBO Now for users abroad, but we’ll be adding more.

9. Our service is priced at just USD $12.95 per month, $59.95 for 6 months, or $99.95 for a full year’s access.

We have a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you don’t like the service, just contact us within the first 30 days of service and we’ll give you a full refund.

NORD VPN (Anon heavy responses & Friendly)

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

1. We have a strict zero-log policy, which includes no logs of timestamps, bandwidth, or server locations.

2. NordVPN offers extra protection from DDoS attacks.

3. We allow 6 simultaneous connections on one account, which costs only $0.96 per month per connection (based on the price of the annual plan).

4. NordVPN offfers strong handshake encryption, protection from DNS leaks as well as various options for extra anonymity.

anon

TOR enabled

only specific servers

encryption through TOR



double VPN

SOCKS5 Proxy



5. Encryption

For L2TP/IPSec it is AES-256. For OpenVPN — 2048 bit SSL encryption. PPTP uses MPPE-128 encryption

6.Netflix

We know that our users can access those streaming services securely.

7. no browsers

8. 24/7 live chat/Ticket response time chat 51.6 sec, ticket 48 hours max

9. If you are talking about DNS addresses that you can configure on to your TV for example, then no.

10. couldn’t answer about SmartDNS

HMA (Pulling teeth responses) chat response 1:11 minutes-1:48 Minutes

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1. Some logging :(

2. 7 day Trial Period

3. Manually configure DNS Servers with openDNS

4. Netflix yes, but not happy

5. only 2 devices max

6. Encryption PPTP, L2TP, IPSec and OpenVPN protocols.

VPN Secure(Fast Responses, macro, profesional to the point has a macro for every thing)

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — -

1. OpenVPN 2048 bit for OpenVPN and 128bit encryption for PPTP.

2. We do not monitor or keep logs on users traffic / internet activities at all.

3. We have 99.999% up time. All our servers are on 1Gbit\100Mbit lines. You can expect max speeds depending on your location and internet connection.

4. You can use your account on multiple devices even at the same time if connected to a different server on each device, however, under one internet connection.

5. It can be used on Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, Android, iOS, DD-WRT and Tomato USB routers.

6. Smarter DNS yes

7. HTTP Proxy / Socks5 Proxy

8. 66 servers in 48 different countries all around the world.

SaferVPN (Profesional safe responses) chat response 36sec

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — -

1. 24/hr free trial

2. Protect all of your valuable data and personal information over any unsecured public Wi-Fi hotspot — automatically.

3. SaferVPN gives you 30+ server locations and counting allow you to use the web as if you were in another country.

4. SaferVPN offers OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec and PPTP to suit your preferences.

5. Our apps automatically detect and solve any issues and fix them for you without any hassle.

6. general use live chat

7. tech ticket sent me here

TOR Guard VPN(Friendly Response, Macros)avg Response 45 sec

— — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1. 24/7 support Live Chat

2. 1600 ips world wide

3. half off promo code imedeatly

4. OpenVPN, UDP, TCP, L2TP and PPTP

5. proxy exstensions chrome, firefox un-encrypted

6. No SmartDNS

7. 5 connection cap with purchase of more for $1 extra a month

8. 38 VPN Servers, 6 SOCKS5, 14 HTTP

View Original story here

