    My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ
    473 reads

    My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ

    Software engineers in the last decade were genarally protected than any other sector when mass layoffs are concerned. When fear of recession hit, it led to 10%-30% layoffs. Twitter did the same in July when Elon Musk, world’s richest man, bought Twitter, fired 50% of the workforce including engineering. Twitter is now a private company so we don’t even know if Twitter was in that much of financial mess which warranted 50% reduction. Do not trust job offer from 50% layoff companies.

    featured image - My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ
    tech-companies#twitter#elon-musk#tech-careers
