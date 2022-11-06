My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ

Too Long; Didn't Read

Software engineers in the last decade were genarally protected than any other sector when mass layoffs are concerned. When fear of recession hit, it led to 10%-30% layoffs. Twitter did the same in July when Elon Musk, world’s richest man, bought Twitter, fired 50% of the workforce including engineering. Twitter is now a private company so we don’t even know if Twitter was in that much of financial mess which warranted 50% reduction. Do not trust job offer from 50% layoff companies.