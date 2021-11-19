"My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why" #Noonies2021

Hey Hackers! I’m Noa Ganot, founder of Infinify - a product leadership academy and strategic consulting service, designed to help product leaders and their companies grow. The product leader’s manager (e.g. the CEO) is typically not a product person and cannot guide them professionally. On the other hand, their role is so critical to the company’s success that it must be performed in the best possible manner. My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why. After some market research, I returned to him and said that what they were asking me to do would not achieve the goal they were striving for. After asking a lot of questions and getting detailed answers from me, he was convinced. We then started selling the product to some of the largest eCommerce companies in the world. Don't wait for an invitation to do product strategy, because you won't get it. Whenever you talk to someone, start two levels back from what you think they already know.