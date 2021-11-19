Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why" #Noonies2021 by@noaganot

"My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why" #Noonies2021

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Hey Hackers! I’m Noa Ganot, founder of Infinify - a product leadership academy and strategic consulting service, designed to help product leaders and their companies grow. The product leader’s manager (e.g. the CEO) is typically not a product person and cannot guide them professionally. On the other hand, their role is so critical to the company’s success that it must be performed in the best possible manner. My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why. After some market research, I returned to him and said that what they were asking me to do would not achieve the goal they were striving for. After asking a lot of questions and getting detailed answers from me, he was convinced. We then started selling the product to some of the largest eCommerce companies in the world. Don't wait for an invitation to do product strategy, because you won't get it. Whenever you talk to someone, start two levels back from what you think they already know.
image
Noa Ganot Hacker Noon profile picture

@noaganot
Noa Ganot

Product-Market Fit Consultant and Executive Product Mentor

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
The Difference Between Black Box and White Box Product Leadership by @noaganot
#productmanagement
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
Avoiding Data-Tunnel-Vision and Achieving Human-Machine Symbiosis by @yehudaleibler
#machine-learning-use-cases
‘Never Be Afraid of Change’: Noonies Interview with Farath by @farath
#cloud-computing
Why I Left Engineering Management and Moved Back to Individual Contribution by @tsmith123
#leadership

Tags

#product-leadership#noonies2021#product#management#noonies#strategy#big-data#medicine
Join Hacker Noon loading