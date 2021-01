My List of Crypto-Programming Youtube Tutorials

756 reads

@ jare Jarett Dunn https://hacks.substack.com Accelerating by Design, Dropout Now Entrepreneur, Mental Health Advocate!

A collection of my youtube videos on creating bots for trading, creating smart contracts, building dApps, and integrating with Facebook, Amazon, and eBay APIs

How to create a bot for Bitcoin Trading

How to Test Smart Contracts with Truffle

How to Port a Crypto Trading Bot from Bitmex to Deribit

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS7mSXc6U1He5WdTXxV5IiXc

How to build and use Truffle.js MultiSig contract for Ethereum and all of its network tokens

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS47zlJUOi5Vl2-wYwqsd6_L

How to build your own Ethereum Network

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS66CCB0mDG5EIM5HIxkRBFm

Building an SMS chatbot on Twilio tied to Zendesk for ticketing using Python and NLTK

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS7FTTLtkav_pv2_4djSRNRC

How to build a dApp on Ethereum

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS4aQOroz9UabqQkyYoN7qYL

Building a payment dApp on Ethereum using truffle framework

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS4fsiXi6mwtKV2RhDPpyP3o

How to build an integration with Steemit using Facebooks JS SDK

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS4XFus7WHNguP7-6wUnRiLt

How to Analyze Ethereum Gas usage and other fees on Blockchain

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS7nNAgAq2UIQXhYd9e8X1wK

Building and Backtesting a Trading Bot on Interactive Broker TWS API via QuantConnect

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS4XLkn7qX97vAUtzUG4_y8F

How to use Amazon and eBay APIs to perform automated retail arbitrage

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOw-F7H53TS7ySbB1tFSHCM0Hsc_nPwZR

Tags