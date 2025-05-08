My First Steps With Crossplane: Crossplane 101

In the early days of IT, we manually configured servers–each one a precious snowflake, lovingly maintained and documented. But the size of the infrastructure grew, and this approach couldn't scale. Chef and Puppet popularized the idea of Infrastructure-as-Code: engineers would define the state of the machine(s) in text files, stored in Git–hence the name. A global node would read these files to create a registry. Then, a local agent on each machine would check the desired state at regular intervals and reconcile the current state with the registry.





The first generation of Infrastructure-as-Code managed the state of existing machines but assumed the machine was already there. The migration to the Cloud created another issue: how do you create the machine in the first place? Another IaC tool appeared in the form of Hashicorp's Terraform. Terraform came with its own fully descriptive language, aptly named the Terraform language.





However, it doesn't offer a central registry, and you need to run a command to reconcile the desired state with the current state. Terraform was a huge success. When Hashicorp moved away from a pure open-source license, the community forked it and christened it OpenTofu. Furthermore, IBM recently acquired Hashicorp.





Terraform isn't without issue, though. Some feel that the descriptive configuration language is limiting. Pulumi offers to describe the infrastructure in a couple of existing programming languages, e.g., Python, JavaScript, and Kotlin. Instead of repeating ten configuration lines with only a single parameter changed, you can write functions and loops.





Another issue was the lack of a central registry and automated drift correction. In the current technological landscape, which tool offers such features? Kubernetes! It makes a lot of sense to use Kubernetes to address Terraform's limits; that's the approach of Crossplane by Upbound.





I'm working on Kubernetes these days. Recently, I wrote a series on how one could design a full-fledged testing pipeline targeting Google Kubernetes Engine. The second part mentions creating a Google Kubernetes Engine instance in the context of a GitHub workflow. In this post, I want to assess Crossplane by creating such an instance.





It seems weird that to create a new Kubernetes cluster, one needs a Kubernetes cluster. I admit my use case is a bit weird, but I think that if I can achieve this edge case, I can achieve more nominal ones.

Crossplane 101

Crossplane is like an engine, using a Kubernetes registry and reconciling behavior to manage resources. Resources include virtually anything: cloud resources, GitHub projects, and organizations, Terraform (!), or software stacks, such as Kafka and Keycloak, etc. By default, it doesn't know about these resources, but you can extend its capabilities via packages. Packages are of two kinds:





Configuration packages: A configuration package defines a higher-level abstraction over Kubernetes objects. You may have noticed that deploying an application in Kubernetes follows the same pattern: define a Deployment (or any other relevant object) and a Service . In most cases, you'd rather offer a single Application abstraction to developers. Crossplane allows you to compose objects to create abstractions and deliver them in configuration packages.





Providers: a provider integrates with a third-party system, whether a cloud provider or any other system. For example, Crossplane offers a Google Cloud Platform provider. Crossplane offers three provider categories: Official, developed, and supported by Upbound Partner, developed by a third-party Community, developed by the community in general

Upbound offers providers for the main hyperscalers, while the community has created a couple for smaller ones, e.g., Scaleway or OVH.



First Steps With Crossplane

The first step is to install Crossplane itself. I use a simple Helm Chart with the default configuration. I'm following the advice to install it in its dedicated namespace, crossplane-system .





helm repo add crossplane-stable https://charts.crossplane.io/stable helm repo update helm install crossplane --create-namespace --namespace crossplane-system crossplane-stable/crossplane





You should see two pods running in the crossplane-system namespace:





NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE crossplane-6f88554645-b2xng 1/1 Running 1 (1h ago) 1h crossplane-rbac-manager-75bc66d6b7-8p2fh 1/1 Running 1 (1h ago) 1h





We are now ready to start the real work. We target Google Cloud Platform, hence, we need to install the GCP provider. The marketplace offers many available providers. The first challenge is to locate the one that contains the abstraction we want to create. Since we want to create a Cluster , we need the provider-gcp-container.





Cluster is the Schema for the Clusters API. Creates a Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) cluster.

-- Cluster managed resource





We create a Provider object that points to the provider package:





apiVersion: pkg.crossplane.io/v1 kind: Provider metadata: name: provider-gcp #1 spec: package: xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-gcp-container:v1 #2

Providers are cluster-wide. Upbound requires a paid subscription for specific versions. Because I don't have one, I can only use a major version, with all the stability issues that come with it.





We can list the installed providers:





kubectl get providers





The result should look like the following:





NAME INSTALLED HEALTHY PACKAGE AGE provider-gcp True True xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-gcp-container:v1 28m upbound-provider-family-gcp True True xpkg.upbound.io/upbound/provider-family-gcp:v1.12.1 28m





At this stage, we can manage GKE instances with Crossplane.





Google offers several ways to authenticate. Here, I'll use the straightforward JSON credentials associated with a Service Account. Get the JSON from the Google Cloud console, then import it as a secret in Kubernetes:





kubectl create secret generic gcp-creds -n crossplane-system --from-file=creds=./gcp-credentials.json





In the Crossplane model, a Provider object is generic and relevant to a single provider. On the other hand, a ProviderConfig is relevant to a project, including its credentials.





apiVersion: gcp.upbound.io/v1beta1 kind: ProviderConfig metadata: name: gcp-provider spec: projectID: xplane-demo #1 credentials: source: Secret secretRef: #2 namespace: crossplane-system name: gcp-creds key: credentials.json

The project ID we want to manage the resources of. Reference to the previously created secret containing the required credentials.





The last step consists of creating the cluster. I tried to set the same configuration as in the command line of the original post, but I must admit I couldn't map every single option.





apiVersion: container.gcp.upbound.io/v1beta1 kind: Cluster metadata: name: minimal-cluster spec: forProvider: initialNodeCount: 1 #1 location: europe-west9 #1 nodeLocations: [ "europe-west9-a" ] #1 network: projects/xplane-demo/global/networks/default #1 subnetwork: projects/xplane-demo/regions/europe-west9/subnetworks/default #1 ipAllocationPolicy: - clusterIpv4CidrBlock: "/17" #1 resourceLabels: provisioner: crossplane #2 providerConfigRef: name: gcp-provider #3 writeConnectionSecretToRef: #4 namespace: default name: kubeconfig

Same parameters as in the command line Set labels to document who the resource manager is. Depending on your context, you can add more, e.g., environment Name of the ProviderConfig we created above Writes the kubeconfig to connect to the created GKE





You can follow the creation of the GKE cluster both on the Google Cloud console and via kubectl .





kubectl get cluster





We can see here that the cluster is not ready yet:





NAME SYNCED READY EXTERNAL-NAME AGE minimal-cluster True False minimal-cluster 2m46s





We can use the kubeconfig Secret that Crossplane created along with the Cluster to connect to the latter. First, let's dump the Secret value to a file:





kubectl get secret kubeconfig -o jsonpath="{.data.kubeconfig}" | base64 --decode > kube.config





At this point, we can use it to send requests to the newly-created Cluster :





kubectl --kubeconfig ./kube.config get pods





To delete the GKE instance, it's enough to delete the local Cluster . Kubernetes and Crossplane will take care of sending the DELETE request to Google Cloud.





kubectl delete cluster.container.gcp.upbound.io minimal-cluster





The command is synchronous: you won't get the prompt back until the GKE instance is removed.





In this post, I used Crossplane to create a simple GKE cluster. Using Kubernetes for the registry and the reconciling behavior is ingenious. Of course, Crossplane is as good as the number of integrations it offers. At the moment, it can already manage all major hyperscalers, plus a couple of smaller ones.





