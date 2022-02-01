My Favorite Free Excel Courses for Programmers, Data Analysts, and IT Professionals

There is no doubt that Microsoft Excel is a handy tool for any IT professionals and Tech people. It's one of those [tools] essential for every people in this increasingly digital world. In this article, I will share *5 free Microsoft Excel courses that will teach you the basics and master this valuable and ubiquitous tool for life. You can spend around $10 to learn a valuable tool like Microsoft Excel, I highly recommend you check out the [Microsoft Excel - From Beginner to Expert ](https://www.miro.com/javarevisited/5-advanced-courses-to-learn-Microsoft-excel-in-depth-b556aaee5f6c)





There is no doubt that Microsoft Excel is a handy tool for any IT professionals and Tech people like Software Developers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, and Project managers. In fact, Excel is also very popular in other jobs where people need to work on computers.





There are thousands of jobs you will find in the just USA where excel skills are required. It's one of those tools which is essential for every people in this increasingly digital world. That's the reason many people are learning Microsoft Excel every day.





As a Java programmer and blogger, I use Microsoft Excel quite often. I use it to list tasks, analyze data, automate things, and much more. If you ask me to learn an essential tool or skill, I recommend you know Microsoft Excel as it will seriously help you in your day-to-day job and make you a more effective developer.





If you can spend around $10 to learn a valuable tool like Microsoft Excel, I highly recommend you check out the Microsoft Excel - From Beginner to Expert course by Kyle Pew on Udemy.





Without wasting any more of your time, here is a list of free online courses to learn Microsoft Excel.

These are free courses and tutorials from Udemy, and these courses are taught by Microsoft Excel experts and made accessible for the promotional and educational processes.

You don't need to pay any money to join these courses; all you need is a free Udemy account to join this course.

This is one of the best free courses to learn Microsoft Excel for beginners. With more than 9.5 hours of content, this course is way better than many paid Excel courses you will find on Udemy.

Created by Ind Zara, this course will teach you the fundamentals of Excel and become a power user of Microsoft Excel.





The good thing about this course is that it shares the data files in which you will be working with data related to a bookstore in the exercises. The files are available for download, and you can follow along with the videos while practicing. The course covers all the Excel topics you would need to know to become an effective user.





Talking about social proof, this free course and tutorial are trusted by more than 275,915 students, and it has on average 4.5 ratings from close to 28,445 participants. In short, one of the best courses to learn Microsoft Excel from scratch, particularly for beginners and new users.





2. Excel Basics for Data Analysis [Free Coursera Course]

This is another excellent free course to learn Microsoft Excel quickly from Coursera, and it's offered by IBM, one of the top IT companies. As the title suggests, you will know most of the basic Excel features like rows, columns, workbooks, worksheets, formulas, sorting, filtering, and shortcuts in quick time.





This course is also part of multiple Professional certificates in Coursera like the IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate and Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations Specialization. Completing this course counts towards that.





Here are the key things you will learn in this course: 1. How to enter and edit Excel data. Format numbers, fonts, and alignment. 2. How to make simple pivot tables and charts 3. How to create simple Excel formulas. 4. How to use standard Excel Functions like COUNTIF and VLOOKUP 5. Use a filter and sort lists of data like finding the "Top 10" values. 6. How to use Excel table functions to de-duplicate data and make totals.





The course is also great for understanding how Excel is used in a business context to analyze data. It's also a very hand's course, and there is a strong emphasis on practice and learn by doing approach. It also has hands-on labs where you gain real experience working with spreadsheets with accurate data.





This is a short course to learn some exciting features of Microsoft Excel like Pivot Tables, Charts, Sparklines, functions, formulas, and more - in just a couple of hours. This course was created by Phillip Burton, and it's ultimately free to take on Udemy.





Here are the things you will learn in this free course and tutorial: 1. How to create Tables, PivotTables, PivotCharts, and Sparklines 2. How to add Conditional Formatting, Filters 3. How to use Visual Basic for Applications 4. How to use standard Excel functions like SUM, SUMIF, VLOOKUP, OFFSET, and INDIRECT functions





Do you need to know anything in advance? It would be good if you have used Microsoft Excel before, but even if you do not, you can join this course. All you need is MS Excel (or Office) 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, or 365 installed on your machine to try out the exercise.





Talking about social proof, more than 37,000 people have benefitted from this free course and tutorial on Udemy, and it has on average 4.4 ratings from close to 3282 people.

Overall an excellent little lesson to learn valuable features like Pivot tables, charts, and conditional formatting on Excel.

This is another free online course on Udemy to learn about Excel basics for beginners from scratch. You will learn all critical Excel stuff from the beginning, like Spreadsheets, shortcuts, and formulas, in just 40 minutes. The course is also suitable for Excel 2010, 2013 & 2016.





Here are the things you will learn in this course: 1. How to Navigate through Excel quickly and easily 2. How to create a simple, effective spreadsheet 3. How to use Excel formulas for automating repetitive math calculations4. How to format text and arrange it alphabetically 5. How to format numbers into the currency 6. How to adjust column and row size quickly and easily 7. How to get your feet wet with the basics of Excel in an easy, stress-free way





This course will teach you how to use Excel, create a basic spreadsheet, navigate quickly through a spreadsheet, make simple mathematical formulas, and some shortcuts and keystrokes to save you lots of time.

Talking about social proof, this course is trusted by more than 35,771 students and has 4.4 ratings from close to 2,536 rating participants, which shows how useful this course is.

If you are in a rush and want to learn Microsoft Excel quickly, try out this free course tutorial, you won't lose anything as it's free; in fact, you will discover a helpful tool for your life.

Recently I have met many people who are learning Microsoft Excel or data visualization, which is quickly becoming more and more an important skill given the data-centric and increasingly digital world we live in.





More and more businesses are making sense of their data and looking for insight to increase sales and profit, and that's why knowing Microsoft Excel can be handy.





Here are things you will learn in this course: 1. How to create well-designed graphs in Excel 2. How to format graphs beyond the default settings in Excel 3. How to create "graph-worthy" data 4. How to use VLOOKUP and Pivot Tables to summarize data before graphing

5. How to Design graphs in Excel similar to the ones in today's most respected publications





Created by Sean. J. Thompson, in just 1 hour, this course will help you to use the Excel skills you already have and take them to the next level. You will also get Excel spreadsheets used throughout the course. You can also use these spreadsheets and documents as a resource after you complete the course.

Talking about social proof, this course is trusted by more than 15,000 students, and it has on average 4.1 ratings from close to 996 people, which is fantastic and talks a lot about the quality of the course.





That's all about some of the best free courses and tutorials to learn Microsoft Excel online for Beginners. You can join these free Udemy courses, and then you can learn at your pace on your own schedule. Sometimes, a free course on Udemy can be changed to a paid one, so make sure you check the price before enrolling in the class.





I also suggest you enroll now than later, even if you are not going to learn immediately. This way, you can keep the course accessible for life before it becomes paid and learn later when you have some free time or priority changes.





Other Useful Programming Resources you may like to explore





Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these *free Microsoft Excel courses for beginners, please share them with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback, then please drop a note.





P. S. - If you don't mind spending a few bucks learning a valuable tool like Microsoft Excel, then I also highly recommend you check out Microsoft Excel - From Beginner to Expert course by Kyle Pew on Udemy. It's one of the best online courses to learn Excel in-depth, and almost half a million people