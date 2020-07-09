My Favorite Free Courses to Become a Blockchain Developer in 2020

815 reads

@ javinpaul Javin Paul I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com

Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce.

In this article, I am going to share some of the free resources you can take to become a professional Blockchain developer.

Blockchain is one of most talked about technology at the moment and considered to be the next big thing after the invention of the Internet as they provide a way to attain digital trust on the Internet.



never invested in it and the same goes for Though, I must say that crazy rally of cryptocurrencies has a huge role to play in making Blockchain popular. I know about Bitcoin for a long time butnever invested in it and the same goes for Blockchain

Even though I knew about it I never thought to learn Blockchain development and writing tutorials about it, until I realize this may be the time to learn Blockchain.

There is so much emphasis on Blockchain development as companies from finance, real estate, healthcare, and other sectors are very keen to

learn about Blockchains and adopt them.



Blockchain-based companies, which means there could not be a better time to learn about Blockchain then this year, and there is no better way to start with . Venture capitalists are currently diverting a lot of investments into fundingBlockchain-based companies, which means there could not be a better time to learn about Blockchain then this year, and there is no better way to start with free online courses

I have been sharing a lot of courses and tutorials in this blog about what to learn this year, starting from tools to frameworks , from libraries to programming languages , and Blockchain Programming is one of the exciting field you can take on.

In this article, I am going to share 5 free Blockchain technology courses, which will teach you the fundamentals of Blockchain, how it works, and

how disruptive it can be. If you want to become a Blockchain developer

then these courses will help you get started quickly.

8 Best Free Courses to become Blockchain Programmer in 2020

Here is my list of some of the free courses to learn Blockchain technologies and become a Blockchain Developer you always wanted to be.

These courses will not only teach you fundamentals and basics like what is BlockChain and how it works but also show you how to create a smart contract and your own private network.

The list also includes a course on writing the HelloWorld program using the Etherium network.

This is a great introductory course about Blockchain and anyone who wants to learn about blockchain technology and want to become a Blockchain developer can join this course for FREE.

In this course, you will learn about blockchain technology (including

mining, consensus algorithms, smart property, and smart contracts).

which means she has a good knowledge of Blockchain. The instructor, Melanie Swan is also the author of a published book Blockchain: Blueprint for a New Economy which means she has a good knowledge of Blockchain.

The current status of blockchain technology, potential applications in

Financial Services, Logistics, Healthcare, Energy, and IoT, and the next

steps regarding its deployment in your organization.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Theory 101

This is another free online course to learn Blockchain from business and real-world use perspective and its particularly great if you want to work on Finance domain as Blockchain Progarmmer.

In this free course on enterprise blockchain, you will get to learn how Blockchain can impact business and several real-life examples derived from interviews and research among corporate practitioners.



The course is very well structured and it’s like one lesson a day, 5 Days in a row. The Blockchain 101 courses are also well respected by employers like IBM, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, and Wipro.



If you want to join the Blockchain revolution and gain valuable knowledge that will help you to advance your career then this course is an important first step and you should join it without any hesitation. It’s anyway free so you don’t have anything to lose but you will learn an in-demand skill to grow your career.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE —Enterprise Blockchain Fundamentals



career in distributed ledge technology and become a certied Blockchain developer then I highly recommend by 101 Blockchains. Btw, If you re looking for a Blockchain Certification to kickstart yourcareer in distributed ledge technology and become a certied Blockchain developer then I highly recommend Enterprise Blockchain Professional Certification

It’s trusted by organizations like IBM, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, and

Wipro. It’s a little bit expensive, cost around $357 but worth it, and

due to the current global situation, they are also offering a discount

now. You can use the code STAYHOME to get 30% OFF.

This is an awesome course to learn about Blockchain Fundamentals and Smart contract development from Pluralsight

In this course, you will first learn Ethereum blockchain, smart contract development, and how to create private blockchains.

The course is also very hands-on as you’ll learn how to set up the development environment and all pre-requirements from a clean Microsoft Windows image, which also makes it easy to follow the course.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Fundamentals

After learning the basics, you’ll create a fully functional sample application. Your sample application is a distributed application that ensures a secure and trustworthy product lifecycle trail for batches of food, using blockchain technology.

After completing this course, you should be able to create your own blockchain contracts and distributed applications with a functional development environment that makes you productive for years to come. In short, a great hands-on course to become a Blockchain developer in 2020.

This is one of the most popular courses to learn Blockchain basics on Coursera It is actually the first course of the Blockchain specialization that provides a broad overview of the essential concepts of blockchain technology.

In this Blockchain course, offered by University at Buffalo and The State

University of New York, you will learn about the decentralized peer-to-peer network, an immutable distributed ledger, and the trust model that defines a blockchain.

This course will teach you basic components of a blockchain (transaction, block, block header, and the chain) its operations (verification, validation, and consensus model) underlying algorithms, and essentials of trust (hard fork and soft fork).

Content includes the hashing and cryptography foundations indispensable to blockchain programming, which is the focus of two subsequent specialization courses, Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications

(Dapps).

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Basics by Coursera

If you don't know Coursra Specialization are great way to learn a new technology in a structured way and you can take this one if you want to become a Blockchain Developer.

This is a good, practical course to begin your journey with Ethereum

Blockchain Development, where you will learn how to create a Hello World Blockchain app in no time.

This course is designed for programmers beginning their journey with

Ethereum Blockchain Development and want to test their skills with a

basic practical project before moving forward with more advanced Ethereum Development courses covering much more.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Ethereum Development Course — Blockchain at Berkeley

, which teaches the Ethereum development in more detail. If you want to learn more about Etherium you can also join a more comprehensive course like Ethereum Developer Masterclass: Build Real-World Projects which teaches the Ethereum development in more detail.

If you are interested more in developing with Etherium network then you can also look at that course.

This is another awesome course on Blockchain from Pluralsight which provides an overview of how this technology works with BitCoin and Ethereum or other providers.

In this course, you will start with the fundamental data structures and

algorithms used to build a typical Blockchain and build up a working

example over the course.

First, you will learn how to store single transactions in a block and later,

you will discover how to store multiple transactions in a block using

Merkle trees.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain — Principles and Practices

After that, you will be taught how to make the Blockchain tamper-proof using mining and proof-of-work. Finally, you will learn how nodes on a

Blockchain maintain consensus.

After completing this course, you will have the knowledge and tools necessary to build your own Blockchain.

Btw, these Pluralsight courses are not free exactly. You will need a Pluralsight membership to access this course which costs around $29 per month and $299 for a year (14% discount).



over 5000+ courses on the latest technology but if you can’t don’t

disappoint. You can still get free access to this course by signing up

for a If you can afford then that’s a great investment as you gain access toover 5000+ courses on the latest technology but if you can’t don’tdisappoint. You can still get free access to this course by signing upfor a 10-days free trial



foundation of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. This is a great free course to learn Blockchain technology on edX . It is developed by Blockchain at Berkeley and faculty from UC Berkeley’s premier Computer Science department, this course provides a wide overview of many of the topics relating to and building upon thefoundation of Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

You will learn a formal definition of distributed consensus and foundational topics such as the CAP Theorem and the Byzantine Generals

Problem.

You will also explore various enterprise-level blockchain implementations, such as JP Morgan’s Quorum, Ripple, Tendermint, and HyperLedger, including the industry use cases for blockchain, ICOs, and the increasing regulations surrounding blockchain.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Technology by edX

Like other Coursera and edX courses, this course is also free for learning

and you need to pay if you require a verified certificate.

This course is more interesting for all of those who get excited about the

name of BitCoin and other cryptocurrencies. Well, there is nothing wrong

with that. Most of us only get to know about Blockchain because of

those cryptocurrencies and their phenomenal rise.

This course will teach you Blockchain by explaining cryptocurrency first,

which will help you to better understand how Blockchain itself works and

how it is different from the traditional model of the transaction.

Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain

That’s all about some of the free courses to learn Blockchain technology and become a Blockchain Programmer. As I told, Blockchain development is getting a lot of focus because of its disruptive potential.

It’s not generating a lot of jobs yet but you can stay ahead of the curve by learning Blockchain right now.

Apart from programmers and developers, these courses are also great for

anyone who wants to know what is a BlockChain and how it works like

Business Analysts, Tech geeks, Project Managers, and QAs.

Other Free Online Courses You May like to explore

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these free Blockchain

courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have

any questions or feedback then please drop a note.

P. S. — If you just want to pursue one course then you can also take a look at a more comprehensive is the best course to start with. — If you just want to pursue one course then you can also take a look at a more comprehensive Blockchain A-Z™: Learn How To Build Your First Blockchain is the best course to start with.

P.P.S. — If you re looking for a Blockchain Certification to kickstart your career in distributed ledge technology then I highly recommend STAYHOME to get 30% OFF. — If you re looking for a Blockchain Certification to kickstart your career in distributed ledge technology then I highly recommend Enterprise Blockchain Professional Certification . They are also offering a discount now. You can use the codeto get

All the best for your Blockchain journey.





Tags