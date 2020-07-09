My Favorite Free Courses to Become a Blockchain Developer in 2020
I am Java programmer, blogger on http://javarevisited.blogspot.com and http://java67.com
Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce.
In this article, I am going to share some of the free resources you can take to become a professional Blockchain developer.
Blockchain is one of most talked about technology at the moment and considered to be the next big thing after the invention of the Internet as they provide a way to attain digital trust on the Internet.
Though, I must say that crazy rally of cryptocurrencies has a huge role to play in making Blockchain popular. I know about Bitcoin for a long time but
never invested in it and the same goes for Blockchain
.
Even though I knew about it I never thought to learn Blockchain development and writing tutorials about it, until I realize this may be the time to learn Blockchain.
There is so much emphasis on Blockchain development as companies from finance, real estate, healthcare, and other sectors are very keen to
learn about Blockchains and adopt them.
Venture capitalists are currently diverting a lot of investments into funding
Blockchain-based companies, which means there could not be a better time to learn about Blockchain then this year, and there is no better way to start with free online courses.
I have been sharing a lot of courses and tutorials in this blog about what to learn this year, starting from tools
to frameworks
, from libraries
to programming languages
, and Blockchain Programming is one of the exciting field you can take on.
In this article, I am going to share 5 free Blockchain technology courses, which will teach you the fundamentals of Blockchain, how it works, and
how disruptive it can be. If you want to become a Blockchain developer
then these courses will help you get started quickly.
8 Best Free Courses to become Blockchain Programmer in 2020
Here is my list of some of the free courses to learn Blockchain technologies and become a Blockchain Developer you always wanted to be.
These courses will not only teach you fundamentals and basics like what is BlockChain and how it works but also show you how to create a smart contract and your own private network.
The list also includes a course on writing the HelloWorld program using the Etherium network.
This is a great introductory course about Blockchain and anyone who wants to learn about blockchain technology and want to become a Blockchain developer can join this course for FREE.
In this course, you will learn about blockchain technology (including
mining, consensus algorithms, smart property, and smart contracts).
The current status of blockchain technology, potential applications in
Financial Services, Logistics, Healthcare, Energy, and IoT, and the next
steps regarding its deployment in your organization.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Theory 101
This is another free online course to learn Blockchain from business and real-world use perspective and its particularly great if you want to work on Finance domain as Blockchain Progarmmer.
In this free course on enterprise blockchain, you will get to learn how Blockchain can impact business and several real-life examples derived from interviews and research among corporate practitioners.
The course is very well structured and it’s like one lesson a day, 5 Days in a row. The Blockchain 101 courses are also well respected by employers like IBM, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, and Wipro.
If you want to join the Blockchain revolution and gain valuable knowledge that will help you to advance your career then this course is an important first step and you should join it without any hesitation. It’s anyway free so you don’t have anything to lose but you will learn an in-demand skill to grow your career.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE —Enterprise Blockchain Fundamentals
Btw, If you re looking for a Blockchain Certification to kickstart your
career in distributed ledge technology and become a certied Blockchain developer then I highly recommend Enterprise Blockchain Professional Certification by 101 Blockchains
.
It’s trusted by organizations like IBM, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, and
Wipro. It’s a little bit expensive, cost around $357 but worth it, and
due to the current global situation, they are also offering a discount
now. You can use the code STAYHOME to get 30% OFF.
This is an awesome course to learn about Blockchain Fundamentals and Smart contract development from Pluralsight
In this course, you will first learn Ethereum blockchain, smart contract development, and how to create private blockchains.
The course is also very hands-on as you’ll learn how to set up the development environment and all pre-requirements from a clean Microsoft Windows image, which also makes it easy to follow the course.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Fundamentals
After learning the basics, you’ll create a fully functional sample application. Your sample application is a distributed application that ensures a secure and trustworthy product lifecycle trail for batches of food, using blockchain technology.
After completing this course, you should be able to create your own blockchain contracts and distributed applications with a functional development environment that makes you productive for years to come. In short, a great hands-on course to become a Blockchain developer in 2020.
This is one of the most popular courses to learn Blockchain basics on Coursera
It is actually the first course of the Blockchain specialization
that provides a broad overview of the essential concepts of blockchain technology.
In this Blockchain course, offered by University at Buffalo and The State
University of New York, you will learn about the decentralized peer-to-peer network, an immutable distributed ledger, and the trust model that defines a blockchain.
This course will teach you basic components of a blockchain (transaction, block, block header, and the chain) its operations (verification, validation, and consensus model) underlying algorithms, and essentials of trust (hard fork and soft fork).
Content includes the hashing and cryptography foundations indispensable to blockchain programming, which is the focus of two subsequent specialization courses, Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications
(Dapps).
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Basics by Coursera
If you don't know Coursra Specialization are great way to learn a new technology in a structured way and you can take this one if you want to become a Blockchain Developer.
This is a good, practical course to begin your journey with Ethereum
Blockchain Development, where you will learn how to create a Hello World Blockchain app in no time.
This course is designed for programmers beginning their journey with
Ethereum Blockchain Development and want to test their skills with a
basic practical project before moving forward with more advanced Ethereum Development courses covering much more.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Ethereum Development Course — Blockchain at Berkeley
If you are interested more in developing with Etherium network then you can also look at that course.
This is another awesome course on Blockchain from Pluralsight
which provides an overview of how this technology works with BitCoin and Ethereum or other providers.
In this course, you will start with the fundamental data structures and
algorithms used to build a typical Blockchain and build up a working
example over the course.
First, you will learn how to store single transactions in a block and later,
you will discover how to store multiple transactions in a block using
Merkle trees.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain — Principles and Practices
After that, you will be taught how to make the Blockchain tamper-proof using mining and proof-of-work. Finally, you will learn how nodes on a
Blockchain maintain consensus.
After completing this course, you will have the knowledge and tools necessary to build your own Blockchain.
If you can afford then that’s a great investment as you gain access to
over 5000+ courses on the latest technology but if you can’t don’t
disappoint. You can still get free access to this course by signing up
for a 10-days free trial
.
This is a great free course to learn Blockchain technology on edX
. It is developed by Blockchain at Berkeley and faculty from UC Berkeley’s premier Computer Science department, this course provides a wide overview of many of the topics relating to and building upon the
foundation of Bitcoin and blockchain technology.
You will learn a formal definition of distributed consensus and foundational topics such as the CAP Theorem and the Byzantine Generals
Problem.
You will also explore various enterprise-level blockchain implementations, such as JP Morgan’s Quorum, Ripple, Tendermint, and HyperLedger, including the industry use cases for blockchain, ICOs, and the increasing regulations surrounding blockchain.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Blockchain Technology by edX
Like other Coursera and edX courses, this course is also free for learning
and you need to pay if you require a verified certificate.
This course is more interesting for all of those who get excited about the
name of BitCoin and other cryptocurrencies. Well, there is nothing wrong
with that. Most of us only get to know about Blockchain because of
those cryptocurrencies and their phenomenal rise.
This course will teach you Blockchain by explaining cryptocurrency first,
which will help you to better understand how Blockchain itself works and
how it is different from the traditional model of the transaction.
Here is the link to sign up for FREE — Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain
That’s all about some of the free courses to learn Blockchain technology and become a Blockchain Programmer. As I told, Blockchain development is getting a lot of focus because of its disruptive potential.
It’s not generating a lot of jobs yet but you can stay ahead of the curve by learning Blockchain right now.
Apart from programmers and developers, these courses are also great for
anyone who wants to know what is a BlockChain and how it works like
Business Analysts, Tech geeks, Project Managers, and QAs.
Other Free Online Courses You May like to explore
Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these free Blockchain
courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have
any questions or feedback then please drop a note.
P.P.S.
— If you re looking for a Blockchain Certification to kickstart your career in distributed ledge technology then I highly recommend Enterprise Blockchain Professional Certification
. They are also offering a discount now. You can use the code STAYHOME
to get 30% OFF
.
All the best for your Blockchain journey.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!