One of the best leadership talks

646 reads

The Big Short (2015) — Jared Vennett’s Pitch to Front Point Partners

Four denizens in the world of high-finance predict the credit and housing bubble collapse of the mid-2000s, and decide to take on the big banks for their greed and lack of foresight

“You smell that? What is that?…”

“Your cologne?” “No”

“Opportunity”.

Margin Call (2011) — Senior Partners Emergency Meeting

Follows the key people at an investment bank, over a 24-hour period, during the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis.

“…it sure is a hell of a lot easier to just be first.”

“Sell it all. Today.”

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) — Sales Team Meeting (AIDA)

An examination of the machinations behind the scenes at a real estate office.

“A.B.C. — always be closing”

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) — Inspirational Speech

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government.

“Does your girlfriend think your a fucking worthless loser, good pick up the phone and start dialling”

Mad Men(2007–2015) — How to close a deal

A drama about one of New York’s most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s, focusing on one of the firm’s most mysterious but extremely talented ad executives, Donald Draper.

“LUCKY STRIKE — IT’S TOASTED”

Whiplash (2014) — A super intense scene by J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller in this 2014 edge-of-your-seat movie.

A promising young drummer enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory where his dreams of greatness are mentored by an instructor who will stop at nothing to realize a student’s potential.

“Not quite my tempo”

The Great Debaters (2007)

A drama based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson, a professor at Wiley College Texas. In 1935, he inspired students to form the school’s first debate team, which went on to challenge Harvard in the national championship.

Any Given Sunday (1999)

A behind-the-scenes look at the life-and-death struggles of modern-day gladiators and those who lead them.

Muhammad Ali Giving an Amazing speech

Muhammad Ali (/ɑːˈliː/;[8] born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr.;[9] January 17, 1942 — June 3, 2016) was an American professional boxer and activist. He was widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century. From early in his career, Ali was known as an inspiring, controversial, and polarizing figure both inside and outside the ring.

Steve Jobs' 2005 Stanford Commencement Address