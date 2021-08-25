My Experience with Blockchain in Decentralized Gaming

My first interaction with Decentralized gaming was with Crypto Kitties.

The game entailed buying, collecting, breeding, and then selling a

virtual cat. Each cat had a unique set of characteristics

(Cattributes) that pass to offspring. The rarer the attributes the

more expensive the cat.

Each player was required to breed a kittie with the rarest features. You

would then profit from breeding and selling unique cats. Some could

get quite expensive, for instance, when I heard dragon I genuinely

went crazy.

Dragon was a crypto kitty that was sold for about

$170,000 in 2018.

It was at this moment that I realized that maybe if

I exerted myself and changed my gaming strategy I could make a

killing from gaming.

I made it my business to find out as much as I could about Blockchain in

gaming and think of new ways to optimize my gaming experience and

returns.

The Evolution and its Benefits

The intersection of Blockchain and gaming has always been an interesting

world. In this new world, a lifelike reality is possible in a

virtual world. Thanks to Virtual and Augmented Reality, the gaming

world is likely to get even more integrated with our real-world

experience. I have witnessed a revolution as Blockchain and gaming

have come together to improve both the players' and the developers'

experience.

Blockchain is continuing to revolutionize most industries that previously lacked accountability. It achieves this by creating a trustless environment

that facilitates immutable transactions between two strangers over

the internet. The gaming industry is one among many beneficiaries of

the technology in the following ways.

The first benefit is verifiability and transparency. Players need assets

such as cars, guns, and art to complete their mission. Most of these

assets can be purchased with real-world money and earned as the

player progresses. A few years back I had several bad experiences

with untrustworthy game developers who would rig the market. Thanks

to Blockchain, that mischievousness has been curbed. The transactions

are recorded openly and permanently hence the developers cannot

manipulate them.

Secondly, I have witnessed the security of gaming improve tremendously.

Blockchain allows players to easily access assets issued on the different

platforms and establish their exact quantity and scarcity. This has

increased the trust in the gaming world as well as the value of the

marketplace itself.

Blockchain is a highly secure way of storing

value since it is designed to be unhackable. Therefore, storing

digital gaming assets on a Blockchain enhances the security for a

player who has worked hard to collect them.

Thirdly, I witnessed Blockchain revolutionizing the use of collectible items.

Blockchain stores value in the form of NFTs which can represent the

value of game assets that are unique and collectible. NFTs make these

items easy to sell, trade, and store on a digital wallet.

Lastly, we have obvious benefits such as saving time and cost. Gaming

involves players all over the world counterstriking each other.

Blockchain allows them to instantly transfer their assets hence

countering border restrictions and saving time and transactions at

the same time.

Thanks to all these benefits that Blockchain brought to gaming, I have not

only been able to optimize my gaming experience but I have also been

able to earn from a hobby I enjoy so much.

Conclusion

I believe that the future is only brighter and that gamers should pay

close attention to this technology trend. As the intersection between

gaming and Blockchain continues to grow, we should expect to see true

ownership of tradeable in-game assets. We should also expect a more

decentralized gaming economy as more people realize the value that

Blockchain is offering to this industry.

Thirdly, we should expect player-governed titles where the power dynamic will shift and the games will no longer be fully controlled by developers. This will then result in a fair gaming experience where developers can no

longer rig games. Generally, there should be an overall improvement in industry practices.

