My Dream for the Future: An Anarcho-Capitalist Society

When people think of anarchy, they think of the world on fire or complete and utter chaos. However, that is not the case. When I say anarcho-capitalism, I am not advocating for a traditional anarchist society but rather an anarcho-capitalist one. Two entirely different things. That being said, let me get into my "key points". As our intellectual capabilities increase as society so should our own sovereignty as nations. In a perfectly intellectual society, one wouldn't need a government to function. The current generation tends to blame capitalism for most of the world's problems, embracing socialism. I would say, capitalism is the answer and that many of the problems capitalism is blamed for is actually globalism disguised as capitalism.

Most of the world's political paradigm is labeled by a left vs. right or conservative vs. liberal, etc. Regardless of whom you vote for, lots of the world's problems that make society divided seems to be history repeating itself in many different ways. This is why a major paradigm shift needs to happen in a futurist post-modernist society. For such a society to work, a lot needs to be done, hence why I made this article to explain the basics.

I want to say, first off, we need to get rid of broken systems, but in this case we are seemingly getting rid of everything. This includes a broken tax system, giving bailouts to those who don't deserve it, the allowance of legalized monopolies and special interests, among other things. A question in response would be, "How would society be able to function without such things?". My response is, why can't we have the same things we have now but without reliance on a centralized authority?

The first question that comes to mind is, what about things that taxes rely on? What about roads, infrastructure, public schools, city parks, etc. Ironically, I think the mythical character in Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson accidentally answered this one for me. What if technologically you were able to "tokenize everything"? Let us come into terms with the philosophy of how the US dollar is backed, along with most foreign currencies. They are backed by "trust in their government". Now before we go into the problems with this, let me propose a new incentive based socio-economic model.

What if instead of, "trust in the government", not backed by any material standard, we have "trust in private entities"? Now this may sound like some recipe for disaster, but hear me out. Private entities are way less likely to burn through cash the same way the government does. Also, the economic model I am trying to propose will be centered around growth/incentives. Imagine if everything you pay for in taxes such as roads, public schools, etc. can be replaced by private entities backed by representative equity shares or issued tokens/assets. Let us say company x that is an infrastructure company does so and so road build project, here is the environmental impact, and here is what was accomplished. The more company x is accomplishing, the more its issued backed/representative asset is worth.

If that sounds confusing, let me explain. You apply this new type of asset class for company types, meaning that the added value is by what said company provides. Private entities have more pressure to actually get things accomplished if their value is backed by action. Politicians most time don't function with the same level of transparency. Also, it is a win not just on making it easier for private entities to grow given less regulation and oversight, but you don't have to implement a tax based system. Not only can a model like this be implemented without having a tax based system, but it is investment based as well. This means non-forced and the risk/return goes to you directly.

Now when you get into things such as welfare, and the environment, etc. or other systems that now need to be replaced by decentralized forms or privatized, you get into other discussions. This can include things such as, "Buildings filled with pod homes, and those who live in them have to do stuff like planting or some sort of task equivalent in terms of giving back to the economic production of such as society". The way societies in the future will also be measured is on production rather than job growth. Production and per capita income are better indicators than job growth as a # overall, given lots of people can be underemployed or other skews that don't measure the strength of a society overall.

The way current socioeconomic models work is unsustainable with the future. This is true mostly worldwide. Most societies are allusioned by non-meaningful metrics until everything comes crashing down. People entering politics aren't held accountable anymore, and there is no more civil discourse. Monopolies are also seemingly increasing like a disease helping the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

The fact that there are models in which the government creates barriers to entry for the smaller guys whether it is in the financial world (Wall Street), in social markets, or anything in between shouldn't exist. Laws that enforce monopolies shouldn't exist. There are some places where kids could get arrested and fined just for owning lemonade stands. Society needs to inspire entrepreneurship and innovation again.

We can organize everything, and futuristic societies may adapt a government-less self governing model. Everything, even security can be privatized. As long as their is a consensus, just like how current economies work, than this form of a society is quite possible. My belief is that it can even provide the benefit of an economic powerhouse. This is a model where the rich can get richer and the poor can get out of poverty.

The increased accountability on privatized corporations, the lack of oversightful regulations, and survivability instincts are what societies were meant to be in the beginning of time anyways. Also, less atrocities and even perspective world peace is quite possible when one doesn't vote for someone representative of their entire community. Humans should be able to be accountable for their own actions without needing the reliance of a politician. Maybe it is a high IQ fantasy of mine, but I sure hope society is getting there.

