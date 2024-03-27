My Advice For Devpreneurs As A Coder Who Learned Marketing

You think in binary: 0 / 1.

You share results when the work is done. But marketing is “storytelling.”

You heroically code 100h/week. For that moment, when it's all done, you launch it, and people say, WOW. But I'm sorry, nobody will bother to react.





Imagine watching Titanic with just one scene - Jack’s death. Boring, right? It’s the story and plot that make it interesting. in fact, the outcome isn't even important after all.

So, apply this to your work.

Turn your journey into a captivating tale, like a TV series or social media drama, with episodes. People are less interested in what you built but more in how you did it and the rollercoaster ride along the way.

Here are some tips:

→ Talk about your idea and how you came up with it

→ Share your brainstorming process

→ Show off any mockups you’ve made

→ Discuss why you chose certain tools or frameworks

→ Regularly update on your progress, including both successes and failures(hide nothing)

→ Post small demos daily/weekly

→ Be real and honest. Don’t look perfect.

→ Write like you’re chatting with your best friend.

→ Engage with others, sharing their journeys.

→ Summarize each stage of your project.

→ Publish "how-tos" every week based on your project

Remember: People love stories more than products!

The more raw and unfiltered the story is, which again relates back to our key notion here, people will engage more because it serves them as an imported experience, learning from other people's hacks and mistakes."

What if your target audience doesn't care about the process? They aren't developers?

It doesn't matter; the goal here is to master storytelling. It's easier to master it in the known space first. Once you mastered it, slowly start switching to the actual target audience. You can use X for devpreneur audience and Linkedin or reddit for your target audience.

Your next step?

If you never done anytihng from above, do it now, and reply with your post here. I'll read it and give you direct feedback on quality and what can be improved. Let's go.

