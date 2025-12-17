My 5 Favorite Lightweight TXT File Tools

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byBobby K@bobbywkittleberger

I'm a web developer, SEO, and AI consultant.

December 17th, 2025
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Bobby K

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Bobby K@bobbywkittleberger

I'm a web developer, SEO, and AI consultant.

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TOPICS

programming#text-editor#gzip#compression#online-notepad#flipper-file-notepad#notepad++#notepad-js#compress-txt-files

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