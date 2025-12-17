My 5 Favorite Lightweight TXT File Tools

I used Evernote for a long time and really liked it, until they went to a paid model and started HEAVILY prompting me to upgrade. Being limited to only two (one now?) devices didn’t even bother me that much. It was just the constant popups for upgrading and “you sure?” follow-ups that were more intrusive than just about any other notetaking app I could think of. It reignited my love for just using Notepad. I love Notepad. Always have, always will. To that end, I’ve coded a couple simple TXT/text web apps that I’ve found helpful. I’ll highlight those here, along with some other simple text tools that I use regularly. 1. Flipper File’s Online Notepad I literally wanted this to ONLY save as TXT files with some basic formatting for the web only. The formatting of course is not reflected if you open the file in Notepad. However, I’m also a big fan of using the web app just to keep track of stuff. Most of the time I don’t even download the file itself. https://flipperfile.com/text-tools/dolphin-box/ https://flipperfile.com/text-tools/dolphin-box/ 2. Notepad++ Most folks with a developer background will know this one. This Win32 API coding tool is sort of a combination between Sublime Text and the Windows Notepad app. It can do the job of both and it’s always quick. https://notepad-plus-plus.org/ https://notepad-plus-plus.org/ 3. Notepad JS This one is similar to mine, but maybe even a bit simpler. However, he gives you the option of downloading the content as a PDF, DOCX, or HTML file. He also has some extra features like focus mode and ambient noise. Maybe I should add more to mine? I suddenly feel inadequate. https://notepad.js.org/ https://notepad.js.org/ 4. Online Notepad Once again, very simple and straightforward and nothing too fancy. There’s essentially no info about who runs this or who owns the tool, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying it. There’s typically two ads that come up, one on the right and then a banner ad on the bottom (if you’re on desktop). Sometimes I get a larger pop up too. https://onlinenotepad.org/app https://onlinenotepad.org/app 5. Compress TXT Files Who would have thought people wanted to compress TXT files so much? When I built this tool it didn’t seem like there was much demand for it, but the page gets a ton of use. The tool uses GZIP compression but supports deflate as well. You can also choose a compression level to balance speed/space saved. Most of the time it’s pretty fast unless you throw a massive file at it. https://flipperfile.com/text-tools/txt/ https://flipperfile.com/text-tools/txt/ That’s all I’ve got. I love text (TXT) files, perhaps because I love simplicity. It reminds me of the ‘90s - a simpler time - and a beautiful era where traditional American living and technology crossed paths with just the right balance of both. Enjoy the tools and may we forever leave a place in our hearts for text files and lightweight applications that you don’t need a monthly membership for. just Sincerely, Sincerely, Bobby Kittleberger Bobby Kittleberger