My 2019 Predictions That Came True

I played a prediction game in 2019, and I dare to say, I played it pretty well.

So, let's see how accurate were my predictions.

Prediction #1 - Upwork Stock Prices Will Turn Out To Be A Huge Disappointment.

I left more than one red flag in my articles.

I even quoted some guys who really knew what they were talking about:

Prediction #2 - Upwork's Captain Won't Go Down With His Ship.

Here on Hacker Noon, I pointed out Upwork's CEO - Stephane Kasriel, preoccupation with stocks selling activities. The timing was perfect, to say the least.

Eventually, Upwork's CEO stepped down. Why? Well, according to Fortune " amid depressed stock price ." My article's illustration and one particular subheading became an ominous prediction:

"O Captain! My Captain! Why Are You Leaving Your Ship That Still Floats?"

Prediction #3 - Upwork Will Make Freelancers Pay To Play.

Again, October 2018. Back then, I used to write about freelance fees on Hacker Noon . I couldn't leave out Upwork, could I?

Talking about "unpleasant surprises:"

Prediction #4 - Fiverr Will Go Public.

Prediction #5 - Quora Will Become Shamelessly Biased in Freelance-Related Topics.

When I wrote about it in September of 2019, Quora and Toptal limited their "growth-hacking-activities" to the most popular freelance-related topics with the biggest number of followers, "only!"

Just in case you've been wondering, what Toptal has to do with Quora? Well, you should know that the co-founder and CEO of Quora Adam D’Angelo is also among the top investors in Toptal . Nuff said.

Prediction #6 - GoLance Will Lower Their Service Fees.

I've already mentioned my Hacker Noon article Let’s Talk About Fees, You Busy Freelance Bees . It seems that I actually made two predictions in one article. The first one was about Upwork (see Prediction #3). This one was about goLance:

Here's what happened a few months later:

Prediction #7 - Upwork Will "Fix" Their Negative Trustpilot's Score

Done. Upwork "improved" their TrustScore from 1.4/5.0 to 4.1/5.0 . How?

What About Your Predictions For 2020?

Why not? Let's play the prediction game again.

My First 2020 Prediction - Upwork stock prices will stay above $10. How do I know? Well, wait and see.

My Second 2020 Prediction - The new Upwork's CEO will keep the old stock market habits. - The new Upwork's CEO will keep the old stock market habits. It's already happening

My Third 2020 Prediction - Hacker Noon's Alexa ranking will be somewhere between 2.5K and 3K in 2020.

My Fourth 2020 Prediction - Freelancing Mindset will have more than 100K followers by the end of this year and confirm its status as the most popular Quora Space for freelancers.

My Fifth 2020 Prediction - GoLance will lower their service fees, again.

My Sixth 2020 Prediction - The AB5 virus will spread all over the USA, not just Cali and NJ.

My Seventh 2020 Prediction - I won't win a Noonie Award as the most controversial writer on Hacker Noon.

That's all Hacker Noon folks! The 2020 prediction game is on!

