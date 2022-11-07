Search icon
    A Look at the MVVM Design Patterns for iOSby@maxkalik
    427 reads

    Popular architecture pattern for iOS applications is MVVM + Coordinators. Almost 30% of medium and large applications are using this architecture more-less. Common Dependencies object should be opened for inheritance from the applications which are also can have some services which will lay together with common services. Common Framework is our focus and there we will prepare a foundation. We will structure the Common framework where we will create four groups: Views, Base Controllers, Protocols, and Services. The property appId will allow identifying an app which are using the services. It’s helpful for some requests that should contain app id in the paths.

    featured image - A Look at the MVVM Design Patterns for iOS
    programming#ios#mvvm#swiftprogramming#uikit
    Max Kalik

    by Max Kalik @maxkalik.Senior iOS Engineer at Triumph Labs. Launched WordDeposit and SimpleRuler Apps. Tech writer and public speaker.
