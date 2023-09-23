Mutable References or Mutable Variables? Decoding Rust's mut-mut-mut
Too Long; Didn't ReadRust's memory safety is rooted in its ownership and borrowing mechanisms. This article delves into the intricacies of the mut keyword, distinguishing between mutable references and mutable variables. The key takeaway? Not all muts are created equal: mutable references allow altering the pointed-to value, whereas mutable variables with references can change where they point. A handy visualization trick using the = sign simplifies understanding these distinctions.