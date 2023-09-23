Search icon
    Mutable References or Mutable Variables? Decoding Rust's mut-mut-mut
    348 reads

    Mutable References or Mutable Variables? Decoding Rust's mut-mut-mut

    Rust's memory safety is rooted in its ownership and borrowing mechanisms. This article delves into the intricacies of the mut keyword, distinguishing between mutable references and mutable variables. The key takeaway? Not all muts are created equal: mutable references allow altering the pointed-to value, whereas mutable variables with references can change where they point. A handy visualization trick using the = sign simplifies understanding these distinctions.
    Denis Gonchar

    @charnog

    Denis Gonchar

