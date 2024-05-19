Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Summary and Conclusionsby@mediabias

    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Summary and Conclusions

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 19th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers analyze AI-generated news articles' neutrality and stance evolution across languages using authentic news outlet ratings.
    featured image - Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Summary and Conclusions
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Cristina España-Bonet, DFKI GmbH, Saarland Informatics Campus.

    4. Summary and Conclusions

    Media sources have an editorial line and an associated bias. Getting rid of political biases is difficult for humans, but being aware of them helps us getting a global view of news. Biases are sometimes clear and/or appear in form of harmful text, but sometimes are subtle and difficult to detect. These subtle hidden biases are potentially dangerous and lead to manipulation whenever we are not aware of them. In this work, we systematically studied the subtle political biases behind ChatGPT and Bard, those that appear without assigning any persona role (Deshpande et al., 2023). We showed that ChatGPT’s orientation changes with time and it is different across languages. Between Feb and Aug 2023, ChatGPT transitioned from a Left to Neutral political orientation, with a Right-leaning period in the middle for English and Spanish. The evolution for Bard cannot be studied yet. Its current version as of Aug 2023 consistently shows Left-leaning for the 4 languages under study. This bias is independent on the factual mistakes that the model generates, and should also be considered by its users. We provide models to regularly check the bias in text generations for USA, Germany and Spain, as well as in closely related political contexts and languages using a zero-shot approach.


    As a by-product of our analysis, we created a multilingual corpus of 1.2M newspaper articles with coarse annotations of political stance and topic. We show that distant supervision allows us to build meaningful models for coarse political stance classification as long as the corpus is diverse. We make available this data together with the LMs generations and our code through Zenodo (España-Bonet, 2023) and Github.[12]

    [12] https://github.com/cristinae/docTransformer

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #neutrality-in-news #media-bias #stance-evolution #news-classification #political-bias #language-models #ai-based-news #ai-generated-content

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Distribution of Topics per Newspaper
    by mediabias
    May 19, 2024
    #neutrality-in-news
    Article Thumbnail
    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Limitations & Ethics Statement
    by mediabias
    May 19, 2024
    #neutrality-in-news
    Article Thumbnail
    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Corpora Compilation
    by mediabias
    May 19, 2024
    #neutrality-in-news
    Article Thumbnail
    Multilingual Coarse Political Stance Classification of Media: Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 19, 2024
    #neutrality-in-news
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas