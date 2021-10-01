M.T.A partners with Decentraland and The Sandbox to Launch Wearable NFT Metahelmets

474 reads

The Metaverse Travel Agency (M.T.A), a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project specializing in first-of-their-kind NFT wearables, has officially partnered with crypto’s largest virtual worlds, Decentraland and The Sandbox, to announce a new initiative that will bridge the gap between NFTs and the Metaverse. On October 7, 2021, a collection of 10101 MetaHelmets will be among the first programmatically generated wearable collections in the NFT space.